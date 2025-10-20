Amazon Apologizes for Mocking Influencer's Engagement Ring with Shady 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Reference

Prime Video

After making a "mean-spirited" reference to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty," a global multi-million-dollar company issued an apology to an influencer after ruining her engagement announcement with a cruel joke.

Social media influencer Savannah Monroe recently had her happy engagement announcement ruined by a massive global corporation that decided to drop a mean-spirited joke. The culprit? Amazon Prime Video India. And now, the internet is clapping back and Prime Video India has since deleted the post and issued an apology.

The drama started on Oct. 15 when Monroe, who posts as @garbo_talks , announced her proposal on X (formerly Twitter) with a snap of her new ring, which sported a gorgeous green gemstone set in a thin gold band.

The news of her proposal — which followed a separate viral post about her fiancé having a Niall Horan dog tag — instantly went viral.

"He proposed to me an hour after I posted this," the influencer shared.

But all the celebratory vibes were crushed when both internet trolls and Amazon Prime Video India decided to crash the virtual engagement party. After several users posted negative comments mocking the size of Monroe's new bling, Prime Video India added to the dogpile by making a reference to Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty and the modest-but-much-maligned ring she received from Jeremiah. As fans of the show are aware, the ring has since become symbolic of their doomed relationship.

Prime Video India's now-deleted tweet didn’t mince words either, asking: “Girl is there any chance your fiancé looks like this,” according to The Wrap . The post was accompanied by a photo of Jeremiah holding the infamous ring.

Monroe, understandably, was not amused by the company's shade, which she publicly slammed as "mean-spirited." She also accused the Prime Video India's post of serving as nothing more than a call to arms for further online harassment.

"When a huge streaming platform puts out a mean-spirited tweet about one of the happiest moments of your life for engagement, inviting harassment in droves," Monroe wrote.

After being met with swift and fiery clapback on social media, Prime Video India issued a corporate apology: "Our recent tweet caused hurt and that’s not okay. We've removed it and are taking steps to ensure our content reflects our values of inclusivity," the platform wrote . "We'll do better from hereon."