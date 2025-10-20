Sister Wives' Christine Brown Opens Up About 'Changes' In Friendship With Janelle

Instagram

"We used to do everything together and we raised our kids together," Christine said before sharing where the pair stand now.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is opening up about her friendship with Janelle Brown.

During the latest episode of Sister Wives, Christine revealed she and Janelle hadn't talked "a lot for a while" now that they live in separate states.

It came as a surprise to fans as Christine turned to Janelle for support following her split from their mutual ex-husband, Kody Brown. Plus, they also worked together selling weight-loss injections, Plexus.

"Janelle and I work a business together and there's been a lot of changes within the last couple of months," Christine said during the episode, per UsWeekly.

"We used to run [Plexus supplements] more together, but really in life, we used to do everything together and we raised our kids together," she added.

Christine and husband David Woolley live in Utah, while Janelle lives in North Carolina near daughter Maddie Brown and her family.

She noted that Janelle has been focused on working independently, further separating their working relationship, adding that Janelle is "going to branch off and work on her farm."

During the episode, Christine admitted she believes she "hurt" Janelle's feelings and that while they were "trying to support each other" it can get competitive between them.

Kody first married Meri Brown in 1990 legally. He would then go on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Then Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

After more than 25 years together, Christine -- who shares kids Aspyn, 30, Mykelti, 29, Paedon, 27, Gwendlyn, 23, Ysabel, 22, and Truely, 15, with Kody -- split from Kody, leaving in November 2021, being the first sister wife to do so. Janelle soon followed, ending her relationship with him a year later. Meanwhile, Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were also done for good.