Jennifer Lawrence Served Robert Pattinson Food From the 'Trash Can': 'Is There More?'

Lawrence -- who is starring in the upcoming film 'Die, My Love' alongside Pattinson -- cautiously watched him eat the food before his reaction shocked her.

Jennifer Lawrence's house doesn't sound like a place you want to go for dinner ... unless you're Robert Pattinson.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Lawrence recalled an evening the Twilight star visited her at home one evening while she was having a movie night with friends.

After wrapping a project near Lawrence's house, Pattinson called to visit the Academy-award winning actress.

"I had my girlfriends over," she began.

"We were in our pajamas, we were watching Little Women. It was December," Lawrence said. "And I was like, 'Oh my God!' because Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He is one of the girls. So I was like, 'Come over.'"

Lawrence explained that despite Pattinson being a "great father," he brings out a maternal side of her.

"He's also like my daughter. He's a great father, he's a professional, he shows up on time, but I wouldn't trust that he, like, put a coat on. He brings out a very maternal [side in me]," she said.

"He comes in and I give him a hug, and he's like, 'You have any food? I'm so hungry,'" she said on the couch alongside Jeremy Allen White, Bruce Springsteen and Tessa Thompson.

"He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash. And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can."

Lawrence reenacted how she and her friends were cautiously watching Pattinson eat the food Lawrence had just pulled out of the trash can. Much to their surprise, Pattinson rather enjoyed the meal.

"I'm still hungry," he said before asking, "Is there more?"

The pair are starring in the upcoming film Die, My Love together which is set to be released on November 7.