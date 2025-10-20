Joe Jonas Weighs In on Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl

Getty

The "Sucker" singer has some nice things to say about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s new album, before opening up about how life on the road leaves little time for romance.

Joe Jonas is busy on the road touring with the Jonas Brothers, but that's not stopping him from taking time to chime in on Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During a recent interview with Esquire, the 36-year-old pop prince posed for an all-new photo spread alongside brothers Nick and Kevin. But he was also put on the spot with a question everyone's been dying to know: What does the “Sucker” singer think about his ex-girlfriend's new era?

“I've heard some of it," Joe told the publication. "I think she's obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it's good. Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I've heard, there are some catchy melodies."

That’s a rather mature, diplomatic response to the superstar ex-girlfriend who once blasted him with icy remarks on national television. If you flash back to 2008, a then-18-year-old Swift appeared on Ellen and slammed "the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds," also adding that she wasn’t even going to remember him. The two, however, have hung out together numerous times since -- even going on double dates together and Swift apologizing for putting him on blast.

But what about Joe's current love life? The brothers are in the midst of a massive world tour and, apparently, being an international pop star doesn't exactly make it easy to find love. When pressed about whether he's currently dating, Joe got candid about the struggles of finding some personal time for romance between arena shows.

"Five shows in a row doesn't make it easy to meet someone for coffee," he admitted. While he also insisted that he's not on the typical dating apps like Tinder or Bumble, Joe did reveal the surprising way meets people: "I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I've met people that way," he added.

Joe, who divorced actress Sophie Turner in September 2024, has been single for a little over a year and he's also raising two daughters: five-year-old Willa and three-year-old Delphine. During a May 2025 interview with Jay Shetty , he also opened up about raising kids and praised his ex-wife, saying that, "I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true."