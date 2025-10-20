Why Kristen Bell Is Being Called 'Weird,' 'Tone Deaf' for Dax Shepard Anniversary Post

Instagram/Getty

While her Instagram post was flooded with comments from celebrities who got a kick out of her caption, some of her followers weren't laughing.

Kristen Bell's 12-year anniversary tribute to husband Dax Shepard has sparked wildly opposing reactions on social media.

The Frozen actress took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate twelve years of marriage with the actor-turned-podcast host, sharing a photo of her on their bed, sitting on his lap in a tight embrace.

Her caption: "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'❤️"

The post has received nearly 670K likes, with more than 3,700 comments -- some loving her tribute, while others felt the comment was insensitive.

Shepard's Parenthood costar Mae Whitman was one of the stars loving the post, commenting, "Only because we'd never let him get away with it ❤️"

Seth Green added, "No wonder you feel seen," while Mary Steenburgen wrote, "Oh man. We are laughing so hard!!!!❤️❤️"

"He should write for Hallmark," quipped Howie Mandel, as Terry Crews joked, "This is LOVE❤️😂," and Zoey Deutch added, "you guys are the best." Kimberly Williams-Paisley also commented, "Super sweet of him! 😂❤️"

But a number of her followers weren't laughing.

One comment liked more than 20,000 times read, "Kristen there’s no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month 😭" -- while another, with nearly 9K likes, added, "That’s….a very weird thing to say."

Other popular comments criticizing the post included, "And we didn't see any flags in this?" and, "Thats a wildly sad and insensitive thing to say considering it's domestic violence awareness month and thousands of women have died a the hands of the man they trusted."

Added another: "just an fyi, posting this caption during domestic violence awareness month is unbelievably tone deaf :/ please reconsider."

While one comment, with more than 8K likes, added, "1. Congratulations! 2. I know the caption is supposed to be cute, funny, but worldwide a woman is killed every ten minutes by their partner...#stopviolenceagainstwomen."

The post also went viral on X, where someone wrote, "The death of woke is Kristen Bell thinking it was ok to post this to her 16 million followers, during Domestic Abuse Awareness month, when a girl or woman is killed by a man known to them every 10 minutes."

That share was viewed more than 6.5 million times, generating 12K likes, 2.1K shares and another 286 comments.