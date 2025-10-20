Influencer Tianna Robillard Regrets Giving Engagement Ring Back to Cody Ford After Shocking Split

"I was not going to stay in something that didn't serve me," she said before revealing the note she left her then fiancé, alongside the engagement ring he gave her.

Influencer Tianna Robillard is sharing more insight into the end of her engagement with NFL player Cody Ford.

On a recent episode of Allison Kuch's Sunday Sports Club podcast, Tianna opened up about that messy chapter of her life, after she, in June 2024, shocked followers with their split after the pair had only just announced their engagement two months prior.

She recalled receiving messages from fans who wondered why she didn't "just stay" with the Cincinnati Bengals star.

"Dude, I'm in this for love," she explained during the Sunday, October 19 episode.

"I was not going to stay in something that didn't serve me," she added. "I was terrified at first ... I was like, ‘Where am I going to go and what am I going to do?’"

Following their split, she gathered her belongings and moved in with a friend ... taking everything she owned, except for the engagement ring.

"On the record, I wish I would have kept that s--t," Robillard said on Sunday Sports Club.

Despite Cody allegedly not asking for the ring back, she said she left the ring in their custom engraved bowl on their countertop.

"I didn't want nothing from this man, and I didn't need nothing from this man," she continued, before adding that she did leave her ex-fiancé a note.

"[It] said something like, 'Here's your f------ ring, thanks for nothing,'" she said.

The 29-year-old then became emotional thinking about their dogs, as she described the moment she left "two chewy toys" for them before she finally left the home they once shared.

This isn't the first time she has opened up about the split.

She previously went on fellow WAG Alix Earle's podcast Hot Mess, where she revealed the couple struggled with "trust stuff" up until their engagement.

However, once he proposed, Tianna said she felt their relationship was heading down the "right track."

Things went off the rails when she returned from a trip to Paris and claimed on a TikTok livestream that Ford had been lying to her and she had "receipts" regarding an alleged cheating.

"I instantly got a text saying how that would affect his week and how if I went, it would be a problem for him," she explained of her decision to go to Paris for work.

"It just like took over me like I don't feel supported. I don't feel like my wins are being celebrated, and I just feel like this career growth was almost becoming a little bit of an issue between us," she shared at the time.

While live on TikTok, Robillard said she received messages from a fan claiming Ford was cheating on her while the two were long-distance.