Ben Simmons' Sister Mocks His Ex Kendall Jenner's Baking Skills in TikTok Video

Getty/TikTok

"You rich bitch. If you don't call your f--king chef to come and cook these cookies for you," Olivia Simmons said of her alleged reaction at the time, while also calling the reality star and her sisters "weird bitches."

Ben Simmons' sister, Olivia, is sharing an apparent story about her brother's ex, Kendall Jenner, despite the former couple breaking up years ago.

Over the weekend, the basketball player posted a TikTok video, in which she randomly mocked Kendall, claiming she once cut cookie dough unevenly, while also calling the reality star and her sisters "weird bitches."

"My brother used to date Kendall Jenner. I will never forget the time -- we are all, as a family -- we were all sitting around playing Cards Against Humanity," Olivia said with a laugh. "And she was like, 'I'm gonna bake some cookies."

"First of all, you're Kendall Jenner. Don't you guys have a chef? We saw you cutting up cucumbers, bitch. You don't know how to cook," Olivia continued, referring to Kendall's viral moment from a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, in which the model awkwardly cut a cucumber.

"She was like, 'I am gonna bake some cookies,'" Olivia went on. "[It was] ready-made cookie dough, so you really didn't have to do much but put it in the right place at the right time. The only thing that you need to do is chop them up evenly."

According to Olivia, Kendall's cookies were "uneven," saying, "I have never seen so many uneven cookies, like what? What in tarnation?"

She then laughed, before adding, "You rich bitch. If you don't call your f--king chef to come and cook these cookies for you."

"Anyways, it was all just hilarious, because they're just all, the Kardashians, the Jenners [are] weird bitches, and I know, I was sitting next to her," Olivia concluded.

"Cause girl we seen that cucumber video what the HELLY……… call The chef please cause the cookies were terrible 😂😂😂😂😂😂," Olivia captioned the video, also tagging Kendall herself.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Fans took to the comments section of Olivia's video to come to Kendall's defense, while also asking the reason behind Olivia's decision to share the story.

"I don't get the purpose of this story ??" a user asked.

"Unprovoked bullying in 2025?" a second person wrote.

"weirdly mean for no reason," a third commented, while another similarly chimed in, "Wait this is so mean for no reason! Why."

"she's a baddie either way. 😍 This story was unnecessary tho," another said.

Kendall herself has not commented.

Ben, 29, and Kendall, 29, were first linked back in June of 2018, and the latter confirmed their romance while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. She was also spotted supporting Ben at several games for his team at the time, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kendall and Ben split for good in 2019. The model later moved on with NBA player Devin Booker and Bad Bunny.