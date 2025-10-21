Joe Jonas Reveals Reveals Whether He's Ever Used Cocaine After Viral Video

Getty

The "Cake by the Ocean" singer reacts to rumors of on-stage drug usage, before giving fans a glimpse into his current love life.

Joe Jonas, 36, sat down with Esquire while on tour to address rumors he likes to go skiing ... as in, uses cocaine.

After a video from a Jonas Brothers concert went viral on TikTok, fans speculated that the singer was doing cocaine on stage. The clip showed Jonas extensively cleaning his nose in a mirror and then wiping it multiple times.

"I've never touched cocaine in my life. But if I did, I think I'd be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage,” explained Jonas during his interview.

The "Sucker" singer described himself as "extremely online," responding to the initial clip by commenting, "lol you never had a booger?" He later shared a video of himself at the same mirror, pulling a long, clown scarf out of his nose to poke fun at the moment.

Amid some of the controversy, he explained that finding moments of peace while on tour is possible.

"Oh, it's pretty chill," he told the outlet. "Outside of New York and L.A., people don't expect to see entertainers walking around. When it's the three of us [him, Nick and Kevin] together, people are maybe a little more excited."

Jonas also didn't shy away from revealing insights about his current dating life, which he emphasizes does not involve dating apps.

"Five shows in a row doesn't make it easy to meet someone for coffee," the singer said of the challenges of dating. "I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way."