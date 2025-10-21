Woman Blames Louboutin Heels After Her Porsche Fatally Strikes Man on First Date: Court

Houston Police via Fox 26

Prosecutors in court, however, allege that the bar-hopping housewife was four times over the legal blood-alcohol limit and was found with small bags of cocaine in her car and purse -- as the woman the victim was on a date with recalls his final moments.

A successful first date in Houston, Texas turned into horror and tragedy for one couple when Briana Itturrino noticed a pair of headlights flying toward them just before 2:30 a.m. on April 19, 2023. She was in court on Friday, where she opened up about the shocking moment her date died.

The manslaughter trial of Kristina Chambers, 34, kicked off that day over the car crash that ended the life of Joseph McMullin, 33, as he and Itturino were walking toward their cars. As Itturino recalls those terrifying and traumatic final moments, Chambers' attorney, Mark Thiessen, offered a surprising argument in court, as covered by the Houston Chronicle.

Itturino talked about an evening singing karaoke capped with a pleasant walk to Voodoo Doughnut to wrap up the night. Afterward, she told the court they talked about silly little things, like the difference between sprinkles and jimmies and even the video game Animal Crossing, as they made the half-mile trek to their cars.

It was while walking at around 2:25 a.m. that Itturino said she noticed a pair of headlights speeding toward a precarious curve nearby, worrying that the car was moving too fast and also that it would be coming right for them after that turn.

She said that as she turned to warn McMullin, the car just missed her and she realized he was gone.

"I thought he had gotten out of the way because I couldn't find him," she told the jury.

She said that she initially thought a feeling of something grazing her hip quickly was just how close she'd come to being hit herself. Instead, she came to realize it was McMullin brushing by her as he was flung approximately 30 feet.

Itturino immediately called 911 and was instructed to perform CPR until paramedics arrived, but McMullin was declared dead not long after, according to medical records cited in court.

The vehicle, which was being driven by Chambers, continued on and slammed into a pole, per the police report, a fact that was not disputed in court. Nor was the fact that her blood-alcohol level registered a .301 one hour after the crash, which is four times the legal limit, per medical records.

But while the prosecution alleged that her blood-alcohol level was a key factor and added that police found baggies of cocaine both in her purse and in her car, her attorney gave a very specific explanation for the accident.

Thiessen said that it was all because of her designer shoes. Chambers was wearing a pair of Louboutin heels, which he argued got stuck on the gas pedal of her new $100,000 Porsche 911 Carrera as she approached "one of Houston's most dangerous curves."

The prosecution countered, though, that Chambers was actually "itching to show off her sports car" to the two other people who were in the vehicle with her when the fatal accident occurred. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling about 70 mph at the time of impact, per the Chronicle. Chambers and her passengers were injured in the crash.

Another witness who took the stand was Alfredo Ponce, the general manager of a pool hall nearby, Slick Willie's. He said that he heard the car crash and ran outside to see if he could help, describing it as one of the worst he'd ever seen. He also told the court that when he approached the vehicle, it smelled of alcohol.

Prosecutor Andrew Figliuzzi said that Chambers' night began with dinner and splitting a bottle of wine with friends before they began bar-hopping to three more bars. He estimated that the defendant drank at least six alcoholic beverages, and alleged that she used cocaine that night, as well.

One thing that will not be mentioned in trial, after it was barred amid a contentious and lengthy legal battle, are the details related to an ongoing civil suit filed against Chambers by McMullines' parents, which also puts some blame on her ex-husband, portfolio manager hedge fund manager Xuan Si.

Si filed for divorce just days after Chamber posted bail, according to the New York Post, and has claimed that she bought the vehicle months before the crash on her own from their joint account. But the suit emphasizes, "Chambers was not employed and would not have the financial wherewithal to purchase such an ultra-expensive sports car."

Si also said that his ex-wife did not have a drinking problem and he'd never seen her use drugs or drive drunk. But another witness who was in the car with her that night, Sebastian Lopez, called her an "alcoholic" in court and said that Si knew she drank regularly and that she took drugs.