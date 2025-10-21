Mason Thames Gushes Over 'Regretting You' Costar McKenna Grace: 'So Special' (Exclusive)

Getty/TooFab

"We might have something schemed up," Thames told TooFab exclusively of their joint Halloween costume after going as four different characters in 2024 including, Scooby Doo's Shaggy and Daphne.

Mason Thames has officially entered his coming of age film era.

While walking the carpet for his new film Regretting You, the 18-year-old shared with TooFab exclusively what it meant to be transitioning into this new phase of his career.

"I've always wanted to do a movie like this," said the actor, who has grown up in Hollywood, appearing in films such as The Black Phone, Incoming and How To Train Your Dragon.

In Regretting You, Thames plays Miller Adams, the kind-hearted kid from the wrong side of the tracks who is the romantic interest to Mckenna Grace's Clara Morgan in Colleen Hoover’s story about family, first love, grief and betrayal.

Much like his costar -- and rumored real-life partner -- Grace has impressive IMDB in Hollywood at just 19 years old and is also transitioning into more adult fare after appearing in Ghostbusters, The Haunting of Hill House, The Handmaids Tale and Young Sheldon.

"The fact I got to do it [Regretting You] with McKenna is so special," Thames gushed. "I couldn't have asked for a better partner along this journey."

The pair were announced as leads in the film back in 2024, before they shared photos of their four different Halloween costumes -- including Scooby Doo characters Shaggy and Daphne -- later that year. Dating rumors really picked up steam in April 2025, after a TikTok of them kissing went viral ahead of the film's release; they've since been seen holding hands in public, fueling further speculation among fans.

As for this year, Thames seemingly confirmed they would be doing joint costumes again -- but he stayed mum on any hints as to what they might be.

"Who knows..." Thames replied coyly. "We might have something schemed up."

Thames is definitely on a high this week. Along with his film Regretting You being released this week, his latest horror film, Black Phone 2, had a terrifyingly large $43 million global opening and has scored rave reviews.

Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernandez even mentioned the film when he brought back his Weekend Update character The Movie Guy -- a cinephile with a wan viewing history -- this past weekend. "Oh, yeah, Black Phone 2. Ring, ring! Hello? Sorry, you have the wrong number, because I have not seen that one yet," he quipped on the October 18 episode.

"What I love so much about The Black Phone movies is it's a horror movie but there's a lot of heart to it," Thames told TooFab, before sharing his excitement with Grace about the SNL mention, which you can watch above in our interview.

Thames and Grace star in Regretting You alongside Dave Franco, Allison Williams, Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, with the film hitting theaters Friday, October 24.