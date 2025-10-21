Pennsylvania Man Killed In Pickup Truck Mid-'Hookup' with Victim's Mother: Police

Cambria County Prison via Fox 45

24-year-old Dylan Lang has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly told police he went "out of control" and shot a man who was "hooking up" with his mother in a pickup truck.

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man, Dylan Lang, has been charged with criminal homicide after allegedly shooting and killing 55-year-old Robert Hagen Jr., while the latter was engaged in a sexual encounter.

The victim, Hagen Jr., was reportedly in a relationship with Lang’s mother -- who was not named in the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) press release. According to the release, the incident took place during the early morning hours of October 18 at a residence along the 100 block of Heritage Lane in Jackson Township. When authorities arrived, not long after being dispatched at 3:45 a.m. due to reports of a shooting, they found Hagen Jr. deceased in his pickup truck with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

While on the scene, it was learned that Hagen Jr. was not a stranger to Lang and that he was parked in the driveway of Lang's residence, accompanied by a female. According to a report from Fox 45 Baltimore, that woman was later identified as Lang's mother. Local police also learned that Hagen Jr. and Lang's mother had allegedly been out drinking and returned to her home, where she lived with Lang, two other relatives and her ex-fiancé.

When Hagen Jr. and Lang's mother returned to her home, authorities said they engaged in sexual acts in the pickup truck while parked in the driveway. That's when Lang allegedly emerged from the residence and confronted them with a firearm, reportedly "screaming for Hagen to get off her."

Per Fox 45 Baltimore's report, witnesses say that Lang attempted to stick his 9mm handgun through the driver's side window, but since the window was not open enough, he smashed the back window and, despite pleas from his mother, fired two shots into the truck, hitting Hagen Jr. in the upper torso.

Lang's mother reportedly then asked him why he shot Hagen Jr., screaming, "You shot him!" Police also reported that Hagen Jr. attempted to back his truck out of the driveway, but the vehicle rolled into the yard of the home after he was shot. As they investigated the scene further, Hagen Jr. was discovered inside of the truck "with his pants around his ankles."

Lang then reportedly called 911 and remained on the scene. According to call logs, per Fox 45 News Baltimore, authorities say that Lang admitted to shooting and killing Hagen, saying, "I just shot someone in my driveway," before exclaiming, "I f---ed up!" and, per PEOPLE, "He was out here f--king my mother in my own f--king driveway."

Authorities say he also claimed Hagen had been "hooking up" with his mother for several days, stating that it caused him to react "out of control."