Sombr Replies to 'Cringe' and 'Brainrot' Concert Backlash: 'Live a Little'

"You guys need to find problematic people to hate on because I am just existing," the "Undressed" singer said about a viral video calling his concert a "nightmare."

Sombr isn’t shying away from addressing complaints about his latest performance.

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old social media creator posted a review of one of the "12 to 12" artist’s recent concerts, which she named as “one of the worst experiences of her life.”

In the now viral video, the creator expresses her hesitation that anyone “over the age of 16” should attend a Sombr performance and described it as a “nightmare.”

She recalls that attendees were mainly middle-school aged and eager to watch the performance which contained, according to the review, “cringe” and “brainrot” jokes.

“First two minutes he is on stage he makes a 6-7 joke,” said the audience member about the popular meme linked to gen-Alpha.

“He proceeds to make a bunch of niche meme references and I only understand them because I’m chronically online,” she clarified. "Every other adult in the room is like, ‘Why is he speaking in tongues.’”

Nonetheless, the concertgoer’s main concern was the “vulgar” content of the show, which she recalls encouraged the tween-aged audience to “bark” for him, to which the singer followed-up by calling himself “daddy.” Additionally, he invited young attendees on stage to call their “toxic ex,” for the “Sombr Dating Show.”

“It just kept getting worse the more it went on,” she continued. “He said super vulgar stuff about getting his d--k sucked.”

In Sombr’s video response, he primarily addresses the “massive bodyshaming” he has faced after the initial video called him “slenderman.”

"She was body shaming me, and it’s kind of started a massive body shaming hate train directed towards me on a lot of videos of me on the internet right now," he began.

“I totally respect people having opinions but I’m a 20 year old artist, freshly 20. And if you are 25 years old and you are gonna come to my concert and not expect people younger to be there, when I, the artist am five years younger than you ... it’s just a skill issue,” said the "Back to Friends" singer.

He also explained that “he has never uttered a serious word” in his life, and clarified that the jokes section of the show only lasted for five minutes. “Live a little, enjoy life,” he told the concert attendee.