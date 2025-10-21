Where Dave Franco Draws The Line With Alison Brie: 'Going To Judge You!' (Exclusive)

"So, no, that's not something we typically do," Franco explained to TooFab exclusively after a fan called a moment between him and his wife Alison "diabolical."

Despite what some may think, Dave Franco has a line with his wife Alison Brie.

While walking the carpet for his upcoming film Regretting You, Franco shared with TooFab where he draws the line with Brie after the pair spent most of their film Together being literally stuck together.

A video of the pair opening up about their "meet cute" at 2011 Mardi Gras in New Orleans went viral on TikTok showing just how in love the pair are. They are seen talking over each other, looking lovingly into each others eyes and then -- out of nowhere -- Brie takes the chewing gum from her mouth and puts it into Franco's.

"I feel like I can talk about it now," Franco begins to explain to TooFab exclusively.

"Now that we're done with that press tour. That was for a movie called Together. That movie is absolute insanity. And we decided, 'Let's go insane. Let's do weird s--t on this press tour,'" he said.

Many fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the action with one social media user calling it "a whole other level of love." While another referring to it as "diabolical."

"So, no, that's not something we typically do," Franco insisted.

As for where Franco draws the line with his wife Brie, it's sharing toothbrushes.

"That's an absolute no. That's not even a conversation. If you bring that up, I'm going to judge you," he said to TooFab.

"That's the least of what we did in that film," he said referring back to his film Together.

While speaking about his current film and the idea of "regret," TooFab asked Franco which of his Halloween costumes he regrets.

"Gosh, the truth is I'm not a huge dresser-up person on Halloween," he said.

"I'm trying to think of what I've done. Just good costumes. Just a full duck costume. Just a onesie duck. That was a good one!"

Franco stars in Regretting You alongside Mason Thames, McKenna Grace, Allison Williams, Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, with the film hitting theaters Friday, October 24.