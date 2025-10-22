Jennifer Lawrence & Tessa Thompson Bond Over Challenge of Trying to Pee in Superhero Costumes

The Graham Norton Show/Instagram

Lawrence and Thompson hilariously recall how they struggled to do their business on the set of films, in which they played superheroes, X-Men's Mystique and MCU's Valkyrie, respectively, due to their characters' elaborate costumes.

Being an actor is harder than it looks -- especially if you're a woman playing a comic book character.

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jennifer Lawrence and Tessa Thompson hilariously opened up about the challenges they faced while portraying superheroes -- X-Men's Mystique and Marvel's Valkyrie, respectively -- sharing how they struggled to use the bathroom in their intricate, tight-fitting costumes.

"I don't know if you felt this, no one prepares you for when you play a super--" Thompson began, to which Lawrence finished, "Superhero uniforms, so uncomfortable!"

"Why do they do it?" Thompson added.

Lawrence, 35, said that she wasn't given a "thing to pee" when she portrayed the blue mutant Mystique, to which Thompson, 42, asked what she meant.

"I mean, I couldn't pee. They were like, 'She doesn't have to go to the bathroom,'" she recalled to Thompson, who replied, "Same. So I had that issue, and then I was like, 'We have to do something about this.'"

"They put, like, a zip in there, but you still have the whole costume," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lawrence, meanwhile, jokingly noted that she was given a "funnel to stand up and pee."

"They gave me that, too! But I was like, 'I don't, I can't ... I can't do it,'" Thompson said, with Lawrence applauding, "Good for you! Well, rock on!"

When Thompson asked Lawrence if she used the funnel, she replied, jokingly gesturing, "Yeah, I was like, 'Oh, sorry!"

The audience laughed, before Thompson then asked The Hunger Games star if she ever had any "accidents" while using the funnel to do her business in her Mystique costume.

"Mmhmm," Lawrence replied, to which Thompson squealed.

"I would just, like, come back [to set] with little drops of pee," she added. "And everybody was like, "Aww!"

"Same!" Thompson quipped.

Lawrence starred as the mutant Raven/Mystique in X-Men: First Class (2011), and its sequels, X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and Dark Phoenix (2019). Thompson has portrayed the Asgardian warrior -- and now King of New Asgard -- Valkyrie in the MCU films Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and The Marvels (2023). She's set to reprise her role in next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

This isn't the first time Lawrence has recalled struggling to pee in her Mystique supersuit.

The Oscar winner previously discussed the wardrobe obstacles during a past appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside her X-Men co-star, James McAvoy, in 2016, while promoting X-Men: Apocalypse.

"[I wore] a blue, like, pantyhose that goes around my whole body that I can't sit to pee in. I can't do any form of bathroom. The guys who made it were like, 'Well, she's a girl. She doesn't go to the bathroom.' So I'd pee standing up out of a funnel," Lawrence recalled.

McAvoy -- who portrayed Professor X in the films -- said he pulled a prank on his co-star on set ... while she was trying to do her business.

"I've actually burst into her bathroom with a BB gun while she was trying to pee in her funnel," McAvoy said, laughing, to which Lawrence exclaimed, "He pelted me!"

"It's hard to do because you have to stop while you're in the middle of peeing to let the rest of it go out ... it's a whole scientific process," Lawrence joked, adding that she had a "lot going on," before McAvoy "burst" in.