John Stamos Fires Back When Asked if He Would Bring Lori Loughlin 'Into the Fold' With Wife Caitlin McHugh

During an episode of the 'Good Guys' podcast, John Stamos shoots down the idea of a throuple -- or leaving his wife Caitlin McHugh for 'Full House' costar Lori Loughlin -- exclaiming: “No f-cking way! I’m not Mormon.”

John Stamos didn’t hold back when the hosts of the Good Guys podcast threw him a jaw-dropping question: Would the Full House heartthrob seriously consider ending his marriage to be with his longtime on-screen love, Lori Loughlin?

As many Full House fans are aware, Loughlin and Stamos have a storied history after they played the beloved Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse in the ‘80s and ‘90s sitcom, and reunited again for its 2010s sequel series, Fuller House.

Stamos has often gushed about his co-star through the years and he had nothing but smitten words about her again when her name came up during an interview on the Good Guys podcast. However, the 62-year-old actor explained to hosts Ben Soffer and Josh Peck that their on-screen chemistry never blossomed into a romantic relationship in real life.

"A lot of people think, 'Oh, you guys were romantic,' or whatever," Stamos said. "You know, I happened to say she was the one that got away in something -- I think it was before I met [wife] Caitlin [McHugh] -- and, you know, it was an interesting thing."

"I wrote about it in the book, there was a very small window of the two of us being single at the same time,” he added, referring to his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

During that "small window," Stamos reveals that he did have a choice between Loughlin and his ex-wife Rebecca Romijn, but he was drawn to the latter due to her bad-girl aesthetic.

"There was a moment where I had the choice, I think, and I was more into the rebellious," he confessed. "Lori was so sweet, and I loved working with her, but she was too nice for me."

But when the topic of Loughlin’s recent separation from husband Mossimo Giannulli came up, the conservation soon swerved into the land of celebrity fantasy pairings, and Stamos didn’t just shut the question down, he torched the idea with a unique passion.

“She lives in my neighborhood, Lori, and so, you know, I was over there a lot and she came to our house a couple times and Caitlin’s been good about it,” he shared, revealing that he and his wife have been there to support Loughlin.

"Would you bring her into the fold?" asked co-host Soffer, hinting at a throuple while also noting that the top question they received from fans was whether he’d leave his wife for Loughlin.

"Come on, Aunt Becky, bring her in. Bring her into the fold," Soffer added, referring to her Full House character.

"No f--cking way!" Stamos firmly exclaimed. "I’m not Mormon." The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially prohibited plural marriage in 1890, but many still falsely associate the practice with Mormonism.

"Do you do that with your wife? Are you a swinger?" Stamos added, noting that the swinger lifestyle “never works.”

Stamos also revealed that his relationship with Loughlin was "always platonic," although he vaguely remembers kissing her during a Disneyland date; something she denies.

"I think she said it didn't happen," he quipped. "So, I don't know if it was something I made up in my mind. You know, some kind of fantasy."

Ironically, Stamos would propose to his wife McHugh at Disneyland years later while watching a short film he made with the help of Disney animators. The film included a compilation of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films set to the song “Kiss the Girl.”