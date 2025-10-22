Robert Irwin's Message to Jonathan Bailey After 'Wicked Night' & His Broadway Plans: 'Watch This Space' (Exclusive)

From the Outback to Oz, Robert Irwin shares with TooFab exclusively how he got into the character of Fiyero revealing how he went "method" in rehearsals.

Robert Irwin is "Dancing Through Life" -- metaphorically and literally.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively backstage, Robert opened up about this time playing the iconic Wicked character of Fiyero during his dance on Dancing with the Stars' "Wicked Night."

"I never, ever thought I would get to do that," Robert began telling TooFab.

"I love Wicked. It's such an amazing film. I've always loved it. Back home in Australia, we went and rented out the whole theatre to watch it when it came out for my birthday. I just love it. So it was a dream come true."

From the Outback to Oz, Robert wowed the judges with his fancy footwork, jazz hands and stage presence -- something he's not known for back at home.

"I'm an Aussie. I'm out there catching crocodiles. This isn't what I do. But I'm dancing through life now. I'm embracing it. Honestly, this has just been the most fun. I'm so grateful to have the greatest, greatest dance partner in the world to guide me through such a crazy experience," Robert said of his pro Witney Carson.

Witney shared that this week, Robert went "method" for his role as Fiyero.

"He got a little sassy with me. I was like, 'Oh, okay,'" Witney recalled before adding how "grateful" she is to spend "every day" with Robert.

"I let a little bit of Fiyero out," Robert chimed in.

As for his hopes of what Jonathan Bailey -- who played Fiyero in the Wicked films -- thinks of his performance?

"If Jonathan Bailey saw that, oh my gosh, my life is complete," Robert said.

"Jonathan, I absolutely love you. You're the absolute best. Jurassic World, he's an incredible, incredible human being. The thing about Jonathan Bailey that I love is that he also has that charitable aspect as well. He's a very philanthropic individual and does a lot for humanitarian causes, look up what he's doing in that space. It's phenomenal," Robert added.

While headlines about Chippendales and Thunder from Down Under wanting Robert to join their productions made their way around last week, Derek Hough made it clear he wanted to see Robert on a different stage... Broadway! The judge called him a born performer before giving the Australian native a 9, along with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Jon M. Chu, who also each gave him 9s.

"That was ... very shocked and very grateful for that comment," Robert recalled.

"This really felt like a night of Broadway performances. The fact that we were able to bring that energy together, the fact that Witney could create this choreography that really pushed us, it really exemplified and really, really showcased the spirit of Wicked. To be able to dance that -- was amazing. I am so grateful, truly. But Broadway, you never know. Watch this space," Robert teased.

"He's an amazing singer," Witney added.