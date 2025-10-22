Victoria Beckham Opened Up to Daughter Harper, 14, About Eating Disorder Battle Ahead of Doc

Getty/Call Her Daddy

"Little girls still obsess over food. It's still a big conversation at school," the fashion designer noted on Call Her Daddy, while also reflecting on how other women responded to her discussing her eating disorder struggles in her Netflix doc.

Victoria Beckham is reflecting on her decision to open up to her teenage daughter about her former decades-long battle with an eating disorder.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the fashion designer revealed that she had a conversation with her 14-year-old daughter Harper -- whom she shares with husband David Beckham -- about her past eating disorder ahead of the release of her new Netflix docuseries, in which she detailed her years of body image struggles and "unhealthy" relationship with food and her weight.

Victoria, 51, said she initially didn't plan on opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder in her documentary, that it just happened organically, and shared how women -- including her daughter -- responded to her candor.

"What is interesting is I've had so many women message me, come up to me after seeing the documentary, and say how they can relate," she told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. "I've talked to Harper about it, obviously, because she's obviously seen the documentary. And little girls still obsess over food. It's still a big conversation at school."

"And I think that if my experience with [an eating disorder] and my story can help anyone or encourage anyone to talk, that's another really good reason to have done this," she added.

Victoria shared that she and Harper had a discussion before they attended the Victoria Beckham premiere.

"I talked to her because I hadn't seen the final edit until the premiere ... I thought that this might have been left in because, obviously, I knew that I talked about it. And so I just spent a bit of time talking to her about it so she could understand," she recalled.

"When you have an eating disorder, it makes you miserable," she continued. "It is sad. It is lonely. It is all-consuming. I was present for many years, but not truly present. And, you know, that's really tough, and you just gotta talk about it."

The former Spice Girls member -- who also shares Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, with David -- also looked back at facing the media scrutiny and frequent commentary about her weight early on in her career, and how it further exacerbated her body image struggles.



"Going into the Spice Girls and having people talk about me so much and my weight ... one minute I was Porky Posh and then I was Skinny Posh ... it plays tricks with you, and I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror," she said. "I had no idea."

"You lose all sense of reality, and it is so consuming. It is so tiring, and it takes over."

Meanwhile, the mom of four also admitted that she didn't tell anyone when she was struggling with her eating disorder -- including David, whom she married in 1999.

"David has always known that I've been very disciplined about the way that I eat," Victoria told Cooper, "and I managed to turn myself -- because I was too scared to talk to anyone, I didn't feel that I could trust anyone at all -- I managed to do it myself and turn an unhealthy obsession with food into a healthy relationship."

She said David helped her understand that "it's about balance."

"It's about being healthy, about working out. And David helped me do that. David was the one who changed my workout around. I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio," she explained. "All I wanted to do was burn, burn, burn. He was the one who encouraged me to start weight training, and we work out together."

Ultimately, Victoria said it's all about "being the best version of yourself," adding that she wants to "empower women."

"That's what I do. I want to empower women, through fashion and beauty, to just be the best version of themselves," she shared.