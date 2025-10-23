Brigitte Bardot Slams Death Rumors, Has No 'Intention' of Going Anywhere

Getty

"I don't know which fool launched this fake news tonight about my disappearance," the 91-year-old legendary French actress said.

Brigitte Bardot wants you to know she's still alive and she's not going anywhere.

The 91-year-old French actress debunked a rumor circulating the internet that she had died. Taking to X, the legend of the screen let her followers know it was "fake news."

"But rest assured that I'm doing well and have no intention of taking my leave. To those who have ears," she added.

The rumor began after a French newspaper -- Var-Matin -- reported Brigitte was recovering at home in Saint-Tropez, France, after spending three weeks in the hospital.

According to the publication she underwent surgery related to a "serious illness."

It also noted that back in 2023, Bardot was already hospitalized due to "respiratory failure."

Brigitte is a French actress, singer and fashion icon who really broke out big in the 1950s and 1960s. She starred in a series of successful films, becoming a global fashion icon and symbol of womanhood.