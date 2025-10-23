Bunnie Xo Hits Back After Fan Shames Her for Sticking with Jelly Roll After Cheating

Getty

"We can't look up to you now," said one fan, after Jelly Roll admitted to cheating on his wife and calling it "one of the worst moments" of his life in a podcast this week.

Bunnie Xo is standing by her decision to stand by her man.

Earlier this week, her husband, singer Jelly Roll, appeared on the Human School podcast and revealed he cheated on his wife. This was the first time he'd spoken about it publicly, though the pair previously alluded to issues in their marriage, after tying the knot in 2016.

"One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back,'" he shared during the interview.

He said, at the time, he was surrounded by "a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives" and doing cocaine with some "horrible humans" he once considered friends.

Since then, however, he said he put in "a lot of work to repair" their relationship, claiming the two are now "stronger than we could have ever been." He also added that he's "proud of who we are today. "

On Instagram Thursday morning, Bunnie said she'd be giving more details about that time in their marriage in her upcoming book, out in February. She also shared a comment from someone shaming her for staying with Jelly Roll after the affair.

"Oh my dear. You husband had an affair on you," read the comment. "You took him back and have sung perfection since. I'm super bummed. We can't look up to you now. Where are you friends. How can anyone support this? Dear lord provide bunny the strength to hop away."

She first told the fan that, in her mind, "it actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves -- instead of running or gossiping."

"Growth isn't weakness, it's grace," she insisted. "But not everyone's built for that kind of strength."