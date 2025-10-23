Jeremy Allen White Reveals He Never Graduated High School: 'Wasn't a Good Student'

Getty

The Emmy-award winning actor revealed he would skip school or was "looking out the window" -- before sharing how he just got his diploma, at 34.

Jeremy Allen White has finally graduated high school ... kinda, sorta ... at 34 years old.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark to promote his upcoming film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, White revealed that he didn't graduate high school due to not having enough credits.

The Bear star told cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he wasn't the best student as he had a difficult time "paying attention."

While attending a drama-focused high school in Manhattan, students were given the option to leave the campus during lunch to get food. However, White said he would "just leave at lunch and I would never come back."

"I would go up to Central Park, I would go hang out with friends, I would go back to Brooklyn," he recalled.

"If my parents weren’t home I’d go back to the house. If my parents were home, I'd have to busy myself with something."

After skipping too much school, White didn't end up completing high school.

"I wasn't a good student because I didn't go to school enough. And so I didn't get all my credits and so I never graduated from high school," White said.

"I never got my diploma, 'cause I didn’t have enough credits," he added.

However, that changed when he invited his former drama teacher Greg Parente to the New York Film Festival premiere of his upcoming film where he takes on the role as Bruce Springsteen.

"I had him come because he's a great teacher and we've remained friends, but he's also a really, really big Bruce Springsteen fan, so I wanted him to come and be there," he said of Parente.

"At the end of the night he gave me a gift. And I was like, 'Ah, you don't have to do this, this is crazy, what are you giving me a gift for?' And I open it up and it is my high school diploma," he revealed before the audience applauded.

"So as of last night, at 34 years old, I graduated high school. So I've got that in my hotel room now, and it’s really nice," White said.

He noted that while he was at school, he also worked on a few films, commercials and television -- including Law & Order.