Khloé Kardashian Says Barry's Bootcamp Founder Called Her Fat: 'We Never Spoke After That'

The reality star reflects on an unpleasant interaction she allegedly had with the founder of Barry's — before he reacts on social media to Khloé and Kourtney believing he died on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

2006 was a totally different world when it comes to weight loss, fitness and how we all spoke about it.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian recalled an uncomfortable encounter with Barry Jay, founder of Barry’s Bootcamp, while headed to a workout event at the gym.

"Remember when Barry called me fat?" Khloé asked her sister Kourtney Kardashian while on the phone on the drive there. "This was years and years ago and we were running and I stopped and he was like, 'That is why you are fat.' I said, 'That is why I am here.'"

In a confessional, she said, "I was fatter and we were working out ... I remember [thinking], 'That is such a weird way to encourage people.'”

Kardashian went on to say that the mid-2000s were a "different time," one filled with diet pills and shows like The Biggest Loser, where "You were allowed to call people fat." She added that, "We never spoke after that. It was literally the whole exchange."

At the gym, Kourtney relayed the "fat" story to friend Simon Huck, who informed her that Jay had "passed away." Kourt then told that -- incorrect -- intel to Khloé, who reacted by saying, "RIP."

In a confessional, a crew member told Khloé they couldn't find anything about Jay being dead, confirming he's "very much alive." After calling Kourtney "such an idiot," Khloé then called Kourtney and set her straight.

"We just wanted to clear the air, officially, on camera, Barry is alive," Kourtney then said, calling Huck, who apologized for spreading the rumor. Kourtney said she hoped Barry wasn't offended -- and, judging by his Instagram, he's not. "just an FYI.... I AM ALIVE & WELL!!!," he posted on Thursday morning, after the episode dropped.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Khloé has been very open about her journey with fitness and confidence, especially as someone in the public eye.

"During the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself," she divulged during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. "Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I've become insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."

And although Kardashian's journey to self-acceptance hasn't been easy, today she has fully incorporated working out into her routine. The reality star often does circuit training with cardio intervals, but mentions she likes to treat herself after all her hard work.