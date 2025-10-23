Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kim & Khloe's Fashion Choices as 'Waste of Time'

Hulu

As Kourtney says she's going for more "casual vibes" these days, she criticizes her siblings looks -- before they hit back, with Kim saying, "I don't come in and say, like, 'I would never give up on life so soon.'"

The Kardashians are back ... which means more sibling shade between Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

On Thursday's Season 7 premiere of the family's Hulu reality series, Kourtney took a moment to criticize her sisters' outfit choices at a gathering, as they all reunited to say goodbye to the home the family lived in back on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

At the celebration, Khloé rocked a skin-tight floral dress and high heels, while Kim also donned heels and a corset; Kourt, meanwhile, wore some more loose fitting clothes, pairing a leather jacket with a pair of her husband Travis Barker's pants.

As she spoke with mom Kris Jenner about wanting more "casual vibes" in her wardrobe lately, she said she was recently shopping for Coachella looks and was given corsets to try on, something she wanted no part of. "I came to the realization that I don't want to wear heels," she added, before looking at her sisters' looks.

"Like Kim and Khloe's outfits right now, I've moved on from that era. What a waste of time, energy," she added. "But my general vibe is more casual, effortless, that's when I feel my best, my coolest. When I'm not try too hard, I'm comfortable."

In a confessional, she defended her more laid back style by saying she needs to be able to "move freely" with her kids and breastfeed son Rocky. "I need to be comfortable, run after them, have fun and not be in 6-inch heels," she continued, saying, "I don't really want to be in a corset with my boobs popping out either. It's just a personal choice, we're all entitled."

She then shared her fashion realization with Khloé and Kim, saying she decided she's "not ever into wearing a real outfit ever again." That comment led Khloé to ask whether she was "shaming" her own style, with Kourtney insisting she wasn't. Khloé, however, wasn't buying it.

"Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days," Khloé said in a confessional. "I feel like, she doesn't want to be judged. But all she does is judge other people."

"If you don't like what we're wearing, if you don't like how we look, that's okay," she added.

"Good for you, babe," Kim said in her own confessional. "I don't come in and say, like, 'Huh, I would never give up on life so soon.' I don't say the opposite. It's the passive aggressive for me."

"Of course, they're being defensive," Kourtney added, before insisting she wasn't shading them. "It was more of a moment of recognition, or me realizing something and saying it out loud, versus me being critical about their outfits. if they're feeling a corset and 6-inch heels, god bless."