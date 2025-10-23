Khloe Kardashian Gives Surprising Sex Life Update: 'What Nudes?'

Instagram

While Kourtney Kardashian's latest 'Lemme Play' gummy could be "perfect" for Khloe's sex life, the reality star revealed how long it's been since she's been intimate with another person.

Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of Julia Fox's book by going celibate.

In the premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and their friend Simon Huck discuss the idea while talking about Lemme Play, a libido gummy from Kourtney's vitamin and supplement brand Lemme. During the convo, Huck brought up how Fox -- who did an ad for Kourtney's line -- hadn't had sex in years.

"I haven't had sex in over three years," Khloé then revealed, before Simon joked, "This gummy is perfect for you, would you like to make a cameo?"

"I think while you have young kids," Kourtney shared in a confessional, "if there's no one worth your time, focus on your kids."

Khloé -- who shares True Thompson and Tatum Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson -- has been open about her thoughts on not having sex, revealing in Season 6 of The Kardashians earlier this year that she could "get someone to have sex with," but simply doesn't "want to have sex right now."

Simon was shocked by the thought of her having no one "on her roster."

"Nope," she confirmed on the October 23 episode. "Not anyone I'm texting, I don't have any person's phone number, I can leave my phone around you."

Simon then wondered where her "nudes" were going.

She responded with, "I don't have nudes, what nudes?", before joking that a street sign pole even turned her on.

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old confirmed that she was taking a step back from dating altogether and felt happy in her decision to be single for the time being.

"On Instagram I saw somebody that married the Eiffel Tower, some food, a cell phone and something else," Khloe shared during a March episode of The Kardashians.

"So, this might be me in the next couple of years, marrying something like my bed."