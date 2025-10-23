Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Has 'Never Once Called and Asked' to See Kids

Getty

"We haven’t left! We're in the same spot ... so he knows where his kids are at," explains Kim Kardashian about the current state of her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is shedding light on the challenges of co-parenting with former husband, Kanye West.

During the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, the SKIMS founder divulged that she has been "very tested" throughout the stressful situation — causing her psoriasis to flare up again.

"I feel more stressed probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle [the drama], but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They're going to grow up and see,” she expressed.

And according to Kardashian, their children are already starting to catch on, saying some of recent issues between the exes led to "the first time I think one of my kids knew what was happening."

She describes her view of their relationship as having "a bit of Stockholm syndrome," explaining it was hard to walk away because the two shared four children together.

Kardashian also recalled how confusing West's behavior can feel, especially when he publicizes his thoughts on social media.

"It's very confusing because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them]," she then claimed. "I'll wake up, and it's on Twitter that 'I'm keeping the kids.' He’s never once called and asked [to see them]When it’s not true and not rational. It's a divorce. Not a kidnapping. We haven't left! We have the same address, so he knows where his kids are at."

The SKIMS founder also shared that the initial plan was for her former husband to move in next door. In an effort to make co-parenting easier, she said, that arrangement would have included West taking their children to school everyday and join Kardashian for family dinner nightly.

"But that's just what I saw from my mom and my stepdad and my dad. I just saw the best co-parenting, the best healthy relationships," added Kim, referring to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Robert Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder later explained that she is not looking for an apology from West, and even though she is sad, her priority continues to be her children. "I can't stress too much about that… I can't be a mess and then have my kids see that. If they think I'm OK, then they'll be strong too."