Kylie Jenner Addresses Hate She Got for Her Justin & Hailey Bieber Wedding Dress

Six years after wearing the scene-stealing gold dress, Kylie Jenner responds to the backlash — while revisiting some of her favorite fashion outings.

Sitting in a pink Tom Ford for Gucci feather coat, Kylie Jenner got real about some of her most popular looks in a new video with Vogue.

In 2019, social media was turned on its head when the makeup mogul wore a floor-length gold dress to her friend Hailey Bieber's wedding to Justin Bieber. Users criticized her outfit of choice for being "too extra" and "too revealing."

"I think people were a little upset that I went all out, but they didn't care. I don't think," she said of the bride and groom. "Hailey, call me if you have an issue."

When reflecting on the situation, Jenner acknowledged that she wouldn't wear that type of dress to a wedding today.

"I think I had the impression that people were gonna just be going all out," she continued. "I loved this look. I had one of the best nights, actually. I was like the last one to leave the wedding."

Throughout the sit-down video, she also discussed modeling for Avril Lavigne and her emotions toward some of her favorite and most memorable looks.

In 2011, Jenner bravely marched her first runway for the singer's fashion line, sporting a black dress and pink tips decorating her long black hair.

"They put chalk in my hair…I wasn't nervous at all” she explained, while recounting the memory she says kickstarted her King Kylie era.

Jenner expressed that fashion is incredibly important to her, and that she currently spends hours doing glams and fitting, telling Vogue that, "Everything has to be a vision.”

As she traveled back in time to explore her best and worst fashion moments, the Kylie Cosmetics founder named her skin-tight silver Schiaparelli dress as her "favorite look of all time," adding, "I definitely felt the most beautiful I've ever felt in my life… I think I need another moment in this dress."

But not every outing has been peaceful.

In 2024, she attended the Annual Academy Museum Gala and had a close call.

"I was really going back and forth between lining the dress, or keeping it sheer, as it was intended to be," she recalled. "So we put this like a huge boob cover. You couldn’t really see it, but I was worried [if] you see this circle on my boob, it’s gonna look silly, it’s gonna ruin the whole thing.”

After arriving on the carpet she noticed the lights were bright and that the cover was visible.

"I just smiled and I looked at [Kendall Jenner,]" she continued. "In that moment, I thought I messed up and that it looked crazy, but it didn’t; it turned out amazing."