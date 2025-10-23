Miss Nevada USA Mary Sickler, Who Has Alopecia, Ditches Wig During Beauty Pageant

Instagram

"I am living proof that no trial can stand in the way of your wildest dream," said Miss Nevada USA Mary Sickler, after she took off her wig during the Miss USA preliminary competition -- in a move the crowd ate up!

Miss Nevada USA Mary Sickler delivered a major mic drop during the Miss USA preliminary competition this week - - or should we say, wig drop?

Sickler, 22, made a bold and stunning display of self-acceptance when she strutted the runway bald, embracing her alopecia universalis diagnosis.

Initially, Sickler first appeared in a red bikini and a brunette wig during the swim suit round, but for her final look, she lost the hairpiece and made her entrance wearing a shimmering, silver bejeweled head covering that clun g to her scalp and matched her glimmering gown. And the crowd absolutely lost it.

"This dream has been so many years in the making, and to finally step into this moment feels surreal," she shared in an Oct. 22 Instagram post following the pageant. "I never imagined I would walk that stage in this way, but I always hoped I would do it with confidence, authenticity, and grace."

For those keeping score, this is more than just a fashion statement; it’s also a historic move. Sickler is the first woman with a public alopecia diagnosis to hold the Miss Nevada USA title and compete at the national level. She's also the first woman with an alopecia diagnosis to walk the Miss USA stage in its 74-year history.

"I am so proud to have achieved that goal, especially by being the first woman to walk the Miss USA stage without hair," she continued. "I am living proof that no trial can stand in the way of your wildest dream."

Sickler, who has been in the pageant and modeling world since age 10, was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition in December 2024. During a September 2025 interview with People , she confessed that the initial shock was devastating, especially considering her career.

"I remember coming home, and I looked in the mirror and I had never felt uglier," Sickler told the outlet. "My hair was all in patches, my eyelashes were completely gone, I had no eyebrows, and I honestly couldn't recognize myself anymore."

Her modeling career was just starting to take off -- she even had a Louis Vuitton shoot -- but the hair loss crushed her confidence.

"At that time, I thought, 'Well, how can a model have no hair? How can anyone view her as beautiful without it?'" she admitted. "It was kind of like the peak of my career, and then my hair loss got so bad that I wasn't able to work. I lost my income."

But Sickler is living proof that what was once seen as a professional setback is now a way to shatter typical beauty standards, and it was a choice she didn’t take lightly.