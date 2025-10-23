Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner Make Shocking Returns in Kardashians Premiere

Getty

As the Kardashians came together to help Kris say goodbye to her home with one final celebration, viewers were stunned when the family reunion included two shocking guests making their on-camera return after years-long absences: Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

The Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians turned into a massive family reunion that no one saw coming, with rare on-camera appearances from both Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

For Rob, 38, this wasn’t just another phoned-in cameo; it was his first physical on-screen appearance on the show in over eight years. The lone Kardashian son stepped away from the spotlight years ago following struggles with his mental health and weight, becoming notoriously private after his show Rob & Chyna ended in 2016.

During The Kardashians Season 7 premiere, Kris invites the entire family to her iconic Hidden Hills home, also known as Eldorado Meadow) for one last celebration before it’s officially sold (she put the $13.5 million property up for sale earlier this year). The Kardashian clan in attendance for the gathering included: Kim, 45, Khloe, 41, Kourtney, 46, Kylie, 28, and Kendall, 29.

Early in the episode, Kris, 69, can be heard telling some of her grandchildren, "Uncle Bob is here."

"Is Bob here?" a surprised Khloe asks before greeting her brother.

As Kris enters the family room, Rob, who was not mic’d up for the episode, can be seen chilling on a couch.

"I’m so happy you’re here," Kris tells him.

"All my kids are here tonight," she shared during a confessional. "My kids, my children, my grandchildren, and even Rob, which means the world to me.”

Even though he didn’t participate in any confessionals, Rob can be seen mingling with his mom from the couch and spending quality time with his sisters, daughter, nieces, and nephews.

The surprise visit wasn’t lost on his sisters, who have been vocal about wanting their brother to come back to the fold. Khloé, who often fields questions about his whereabouts, used some confessional time to shut down rumors about his reclusiveness.

"Yes guys, Rob is here," Khloé said during a confessional. "You heard right."

"I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show, and trust me, we are, too," Khloé continued. "Rob is doing well. He’s alive. The conspiracies are running wild. One of the main ones is that he lives with me, he’s in our shadows, and we don’t want to have him around us. He’s not some miserable person that lives under a bridge. He’s not a Gruffalo. We’re totally fine."

Kim also expressed her longing for his return, highlighting his humor. "I do miss him being on the show because he’s just so funny," shared the Skims mogul, while adding, "It would be great if he would regularly be back on. That’s the goal."

And it sounds like her wish just might come true. During a flashback scene, Khloé is seen having a phone call with Rob, asking him if he’d ever return to the show, to which he replied, “I mean, I’m down.”

But wait, there’s more! There was another shocking surprise guest who also made her debut on the Hulu series -- a moment that clearly put Kris on edge.

During a family dinner scene, Kris breaks down in tears as she tells the cameras, "I just couldn't really come here with my full family and say goodbye to this house and not invite the person who made all the memories with us for so many years."

“I think one person that isn't here should be here to say goodbye with us to this house,' Kris told the entire family as they gathered around the dinner table, which triggered Kourtney to burst into tears.

Then enters Caitlyn Jenner, Kris’ former spouse, who says “What’s going on?” before the episode comes to a cliffhanger ending. As for what happens next, you’ll have to tune in next week, but the teaser trailer for Episode 2 shows scenes of Caitlyn mingling with the rest of the family, just like old times.