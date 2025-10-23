Why Scott Disick Wants to Move to NYC with Son Mason, 15

Hulu

As Scott lays out his idea, Khloé calls it "insanity," before asking a ton of questions -- including what that means for his children with Kourtney Kardashian, his home, and future on the family's reality show.

Scott Disick wants out of California ... and wants to take son Mason, 15, with him.

The reality TV star made the confession on Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, as he and Khloé Kardashian caught up following the devastating fires earlier this year.

"I have something I gotta throw past ya and you can tell me what you think," he began, as she visited his home. "So, I've been thinking about it for a minute and the fires were kind of crazy and everything; I feel like California's been pretty crazy. I think I might move back to New York."

Khloé was shocked by his idea, her jaw dropping as she exclaimed, "Shut up! But you can't!"

"But I can," he responded, saying it feels like he doesn't "have that much reason to live in Hidden Hills anymore." When asked what that means for son Mason, Scott added that the teen would "move with me."

"That's insanity," Khloé said, as Disick added that he would "fly" the other kids -- Penelope and Reign -- out for visits. He then told Kardashian that he'd likely live somewhere Uptown in NYC, where Mason would attend a private school.

In a confessional, Khloé's head was spinning.

"Moving to New York? Where the f--k is this coming from?" she wondered. "What are you going to do with your kids? Are they going to be bicoastal? Are you getting rid of your house here? Does Kourtney know? How does she feel about this? Are you still going to film the show? What's happening?"

He then answered some of those questions during their conversation, saying he would probably sell his home, and the ones he's flipping, before setting up a house-flipping gig on the East Coast. His biggest concern, however, were his two younger kids with Kourtney Kardashian, as he said he wasn't sure how easy it would be for them to make the back and forth trips across country. He added that he also hadn't spoken with the kids or their mother, his ex, about the idea.

When asked whether he thought Mason would be okay with the movie, Disick also admitted, "I don't know."

"I'd have to figure out the plan of how often I'd see my kids. That would be the biggest factor. But I kinda feel like that's what I wanna do," Scott told Khloé. "A lot of people have asked me, 'What are you doing in Hidden Hills with your social life?' I don't do a ton."

"If I don't do anything, I feel like I might regret it," he added, saying that while he was a "social butterfly" in his 20s and 30s, "in my 40s, I never socialize."

In a confessional, Khloé said she thought it was an "impulse" idea, saying she didn't believe "any of this is thoroughly thought out." She added that Scott will always be "family to me," and she never wants to lose a family member. The scene ended with her telling him she thought he was "jumping the gun," before the subject was dropped for the rest of the episode.