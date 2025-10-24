9-1-1: Nashville's Hunter McVey 'Shocked' by Star Isabelle Tate's Death at 23

ABC

McVey, who plays a stripper-turned-firefighter on the show and appeared opposite Tate in the series premiere, reacts, after Tate's death from Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Isabelle Tate's 9-1-1: Nashville costar Hunter McVey is in mourning following her death.

McVey, who plays stripper-turned-firefighter Blue Bennings on the ABC series, shared his reaction to Tate's death, after news broke on Thursday that the actress died earlier this month at the age of 23. Tate appeared as woman attending one of Blue's stripteases in the series premiere, with the dancer giving her a special moment during his routine after another woman in the crowd was incredibly rude.

"I was shocked to hear the news," McVey told People. "I didn't know Isabelle prior to filming, but I couldn’t have asked for someone better to work with on one of my first ever days on set."

"I was terrified, nervous, and after each take we would get to exchange a couple words which were always supportive from her. I [had] the pleasure of talking with her after the scene and she had such a great energy," he added. "You could tell she brought joy to a lot of people. I'm thankful I got a chance to work with Isabelle and that a part of her will live on forever in the pilot episode of 9-1-1 Nashville. Prayers for her family."

Tate's agency confirmed Thursday that she died from a neurological disorder called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Per the Mayo Clinic, the disease "is a group of inherited conditions that cause nerve damage," mainly in the nerves of the arms and legs. It also causes "smaller, weaker muscles" and "may cause trouble walking, and loss of feeling in the legs and feet."

Her agent also told TMZ that the disease can also affect internal organs, such as the lungs and heart, and said she died peacefully in her sleep. They agent added that she had given up on her dream of acting following her diagnosis, until she booked 9-1-1.

"We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th," her agent also shared to Instagram. "I've known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time."