Mississippi Mom Arrested After 2 and 5-Year-Old Sons Drown in Swimming Pool

Gautier Police Department

A Mississippi mom of two is behind bars after her two young sons died from drowning in a swimming pool.

According to the Gautier Police Department, Amber Goldman, 36, was taken into custody after her sons were found "unresponsive near a swimming pool" on Monday.

Police said they responded to a call about the boys at a home on Three Oaks Drive on Monday evening. Gautier Police Chief David Bever told WLOX that the brothers were discovered unresponsive beside the pool. After first responders attempted "life-saving efforts," the brothers were transported to a local hospital, where they later died. Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock said the boys were ages 2 and 5, and died by drowning.

Per the Gautier Police Department, Goldman -- the boys' mother -- was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Police said Goldman may also face additional charges.

Police have not released any further details about how the young children ended up in the pool or any information regarding Goldman's whereabouts at the time of the incident.

Bever issued a statement, saying, "This is an unimaginable tragedy that has deeply affected our community. Our hearts are with the family, friends, and first responders impacted by this heartbreaking loss. We ask everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as investigators continue to seek answers."