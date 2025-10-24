Bewitched's Erin Murphy Denies Facelift as She Shares No-Makeup Photo at 61

Getty

"I suppose it's a backhanded compliment that you think I look good 'for my age,'" said the former child star, who played little Tabitha on the classic sitcom.

Erin Murphy is letting fans and critics alike know her bewitching appearance these days is completely natural.

"This is 61…WITHOUT a facelift, without any makeup," said the former Bewitched actress -- who played Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York/Dick Sargent's daughter Tabitha -- on an Instagram post, after apparent rumors and speculation from fans that she had gone under the knife.

"Not sure why so many random people on social media feel the need to speculate that I've had a facelift; but I haven't,” she added. "I suppose it's a backhanded compliment that you think I look good ‘for my age.'"

"This is me at 61. I’ve got a scar on my forehead from when my head hit the pavement a couple years ago in a dog walking accident. I’ve got a scar under my chin from when it hit the kitchen floor when I was a little girl," she explained, with the chin scar actually being incorporated into a 1970 episode of the classic sitcom back in the day.

"I have smile lines around my eyes, since I laugh more than I cry. I’ve got some freckles and a little tan, since I love the sunshine," Murphy poetically continued on her post.

The actress's message is simple, preaching a “live and let live” approach to life.

“Before you sit down at the computer and write something negative, about someone you’ve never met, why don’t you think about something nice you can say, or don’t say anything at all. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful day. That’s where I’ll be. 🌞”

Positive remarks flooded her comment section, including one from Mackenzie Phillips, who wrote, "What you have are great genes! ❤️"

“As we age, women always look better & naturally beautiful without the surgeries,” another fan wrote.