Garcelle Beauvais Would Consider Returning to RHOBH If This One Co-Star Left

The reality star -- who revealed her exit from RHOBH in March -- did not hesitate when asked to name the Housewife who, if she left, could make her "consider coming back" to the Bravo series.

Seven months after she announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais is sharing what it would take for her to consider returning.

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star revealed that if one of her former RHOBH co-stars left the show, she'd open up the door to possibly coming back.

"Garcelle, is there anyone from Beverly Hills that could leave that would make you consider coming back, and, if so, who?" a fan asked Garcelle, who replied, "That's a very good question."

"Erika!" she immediately said with a laugh, referring to Erika Jayne.

"Wow, really?" host Andy Cohen asked, to which Garcelle replied, "I think so. Yeah."

Ahead of the Season 14 RHOBH finale in March, Garcelle revealed she was exiting the Bravo series after five seasons.

In an Instagram video, the actress announced the shocking news.

"I have some news: I have decided to leave Beverly Hills," Garcelle said. "It’s been a wild ride, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened -- but it's been a ride nevertheless."

She then opened up about the reasons why she has decided to leave the Bravo show she has been on for five seasons, naming her sons as the leading deciding factor.

"One of the reasons why I'm leaving is my family, my boys," she said. "Their last year of high school is next year and I want to be a part of that. And Jade is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in -- I can't tell you anything now but you'll know soon."

Garcelle ended her video by thanking Bravo, Andy, and the fans.

In the weeks following her announcement, fans saw the 58-year-old get into it with her co-star during the three-part reunion, with Erika calling out Garcelle at one point over what she shared -- or rather, did not share -- about her personal life on the show.

"I wish you were more interesting, I guess," Erika said, to which Garcelle clapped back, "Well, that’s a s--ty thing to say, Erika."

"I think also, too, like our experience -- my experience, Kyle, Dorit, — going through these really ugly public divorces and then coming apart," Erika went on, with Garcelle noting that her divorce to her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, happened years before she joined RHOBH in 2020.

In addition to Erika, Garcelle also clashed with Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Bozoma Saint John during the reunion, before Garcelle ultimately dramatically exited the reunion -- and the show -- in the final moments when she decided she didn't want to be in the group photo, and walked out.

Meanwhile, Erika slammed Garcelle during an appearance on WWHL, telling Andy that she did not call her "boring," but rather wished she was "more interesting" this past season.

She also addressed a fan who claimed Beauvais shared more about her personal life than Jayne -- who has showcased her tumultuous divorce from disgraced attorney, Tom Girardi, and the legal battle that has ensued on the show.

"My own personal life?" Jayne angrily questioned. "My husband went to jail, honey. I lost my home, my family, everything I own. I'm currently being sued. I was -- still am -- in terrible legal jeopardy. Have not shared?"