Hailey Bieber Reveals How She'll Handle 'Nepo Baby' Discussion With Justin & Her Son, Jack Blues

Hailey also shared if her and Justin are planning on growing their family and debunks rumors about taking over Justin's music career.

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her life with Justin Bieber.

While appearing on the Owen Thiele's podcast In Your Dreams, Hailey shared her hopes of growing her family with the Grammy-award winning artist.

"It's so fun," Hailey said while reflecting on being a mom to son Jack Blues with Justin. "I love being a mom I've always known I wanted to be a mom, I've just always envisioned myself having kids."

Owen then asked if she wanted to have more children with Justin.

"I definitely do because I know I want more than one, but I'm not in a rush," the 28-year-old revealed.

"The older I've gotten and now that I have a kid... Any decision anyone makes about having them or not having them is totally amazing," she said.

Hailey also shared Justin's view of having more children as an only child.

"Justin was an only child too, so all of the conversations that we've ever had about that is that we want out son to have siblings," she added.

Owen noted how Hailey is a "nepo baby" -- coming from the famous Baldwin family, with father Stephen and uncles Alec and William all actors. While her mother Kennya is a graphic designer, she is the daughter of Grammy-winning musician Eumir Deodato.

Hailey agreed, adding that she is a "full blown" nepo baby and revealed how she plans to tackle the nepo baby conversation with Jack Blues, who will also be a "full blown" nepo baby thanks to his famous parents.

"The whole nepo conversation is really just a conversation about privilege," Hailey began.

"I think having that dialogue with your kid is important and I think talking about it is important and I think awareness is important so I think it's just a conversation of awareness and understanding," she added.

Owen was shocked by the answer, calling it "perfect."

"You're so good at being famous," he added.

"Thanks, I feel really bad at it all the time," Hailey responded.

The Rhode Beauty creator also debunked a couple longstanding rumors that she is heavily involved in the "Yummy" singer's career.

"A couple months ago it was like, 'Hailey is doing management for her husband,' like I'm taking over to be his manager," Hailey told Owen.

"Like, there's no world which that would ever ... but also that's my husband, what do we think is going on here?" she exclaimed.

Rumors began when her husband parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun in 2023.

"I thought that one was really funny," she said of the chatter. "Because it was so ridiculous and far-fetched."

As for if she would ever go on a Justin album ...