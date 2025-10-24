Isla Fisher 'Really, Really, Really Shocked' by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce

Getty

During the Oct. 23 episode of 'Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade' podcast, Isla Fisher shared her reaction to the news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split, saying she is "really, really, really shocked."

During the October 23 episode of the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast, the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy star shared her reaction to the news of the Hollywood power couple's separation.

Near the beginning of the episode, titled "Isla Fisher Has the Best Friend Group," host Carvey inquired about Fisher's recent love life.

"I've been married for 23 years. I only just got... separated, divorced,” she said, referring to her own split with Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen . The pair announced their divorce in April after nearly 14 years of marriage and over 20 years together.

That's when Carvey switched focus to Kidman, Fisher's long-time Aussie bestie, pointing out that she's "going through something" similar.

"I'm really, really, really shocked," the Wedding Crashers star confessed. "I have left a message, [but] I have not connected yet. I don't really want to comment on that because there are children involved."

TMZ confirmed in September that Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, split after 19 years of marriage. Just one day later, the Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and requesting primary custody of her and Urban’s two teenage daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also shares two children with ex Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor.

TMZ also reported earlier that those in their inner circle believe Urban is already "with another woman" -- with a source saying, "Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

The two, who tied the knot back in 2006, have reportedly been living apart since the beginning of the summer -- with the outlet claiming Kidman has been caring for the couple's two daughters and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

As for Fisher, she has recently opened up about her "new identity" following her divorce from Cohen. During a July 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t star shared how she is focusing on her career at this point in time.

"I've had a tough couple of years, but I'm making it through," the 49-year-old said. "I'm really excited for the next chapter."

Fisher added that she has been focused on raising her three kids but is now pivoting.

"I'm refocusing on my career, because previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love," she told the outlet. "But I'm enjoying tackling work again."

The Arrested Development actress explained how different life can be now that she is "outside of a partnership."