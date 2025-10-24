Kate Gosselin Reveals Why Her 8 Children Can't Join Her for Thanksgiving

Getty

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum admits this Thanksgiving will be smaller than what she is used to.

It seems it will be an empty nest this Thanksgiving for Kate Gosselin.

In a new Tiktok video, Gosselin shared that none of her children will be home for Thanksgiving — crediting distance and college as the reasons why.

"We're far away from home, don't forget -- so we invited some of the kids and they don't have enough time off for Thanksgiving to come here and then get home back to college," she explained.

Gosselin shares her eight children with former husband, Jon Gosselin —- 21-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, Collin and Leah, along with twin girls Mady and Cara, 25.

Yet thankfully, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum won’t be alone this November. She'll spend the holiday alongside her boyfriend Steve, whom she has been dating for a year.

"So what do you want to do for Thanksgiving?" she had asked him off camera, adding she thought "he'd say maybe we could get takeout from a restaurant or we could get an already-made meal, because you know I can't cook."

Gosselin looked annoyed, but bemused at his reply, as he said, 'I don’t know, I was thinking maybe we could go dancing.'" This, of course, after her recent leg surgery. "So rude. He's over there smiling. He's so proud of himself," she added.

In the past, the mom of eight has opened up about dealing with "empty nest syndrome," especially after her twin girls, Mady and Cara, left for college in 2019.

"I remember the first two weeks when they first went to college," she recalled in a video from August. "We were on Facetime, all three of us crying every night for at least a week or two."

But as time has passed, she has learned to soak up every second they spend together.

"The most wonderful thing is when the kids come back for the holidays and they are all catching up," she described. "We cook big meals together, it’s really loud here and I love it. They get along really well."