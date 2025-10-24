O-Town's Ashley Parker Angel Explains Why He Left Showbiz and Slams Thirst-Traps 'Haters'

Instagram

In two very lengthy Instagram posts, O-Town's Ashley Parker Angel explains why he left showbiz, revealing he "thought about taking" his own life to avoid being called "washed up," he opens up about his fitness journey and claps back at the "haters" who say his shirtless photos are "cringe."

O-Town heartthrob Ashley Parker Angel is still serving looks -- and now he’s serving up some major truth bombs and firing back at the backlash he’s been getting for posting salacious photos of his chiseled body.

The 44-year-old singer -- who shot to fame in the 2000s, has completely ditched showbiz in favor of a ripped fitness empire -- is finally explaining why he stepped away from the endless cycle of boy band reunions and the live-theater lights. Aside from his vocal duties in O-Town, Angel also landed acting roles on Broadway, playing Link Larkin in Hairspray and Fiyero in Wicked. He was also a contestant on The Masked Singer in 2023.

It seems the pressure cooker of Hollywood was doing a number on the Angel's mental health.

"After 20 years of performing I realized chasing entertainment wins left me feeling anxious and depressed," he admitted in a very lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 1 . “I’m grateful for the successes — sold 10 million records, two hit television shows, movie roles, and starred in the biggest shows on Broadway with over 2000 performances."

"I realized during that time the LIFESTYLE of being away from your family, on the road, on location, and the constant pressure of creating the next BIG HIT on my resume was becoming disastrous for my physical, mental and emotional health," Angel continued.

He went on to describe the cutthroat nature of Tinseltown where “you’re only as good as your last hit,” while stressing that he felt a “constant need to maintain status or success in an industry where your reputation or relevance is judged by your most recent work” that left him feeling “empty inside.”

All of this led to a terrifying moment of despair and reflection for the singer, who opened up about a very dark moment in his life.

"At a certain point in my mid 20’s, I thought about taking my own life to avoid ever being called 'washed up' and escape the mental pressure I felt to keep up with my success." he revealed, adding that he’s "watched close friends die young" due to similar industry stresses.

Parker also thanked a list of people including "best family, friends, mentors, peak performance coaches, therapists, fitness trainers, nutritionists and health & wellness experts" who steered him in a better direction, and pushed him to "take back control" of his life.

These days, the O-Town singer has swapped tour buses for the gym, finding a new calling as a full-time fitness coach. He claims this new path is about "making a BIGGER impact" and has unlocked the "most rewarding and fulfilling chapter" of his life, giving him the "FREEDOM" to travel the world and spend "quality time" with his family and friends.

But if you’ve scrolled through his Instagram feed lately, you’ll see that this new profession has ushered in an era of sexy, shirtless photos, where he shows off his Adonis physique, and rightfully so. After all, he is a fitness expert now. But with that comes some backlash from fans and followers who accuse him of posting an endless stream of shirtless “thirst trap” photos. But the former teen idol is not going to let his haters tarnish his glow-up.

In another Instagram post, shared on Oct. 9, Angel clapped back at his comment-section trolls.

"I’ve been called a narcissist, shallow, self-obsessed… all because I post pictures like this," he said in the post, which was accompanied by a steamy photo of himself in undies, posing on all four with dumbbells. "But if showing confidence makes me a narcissist, then I guess confidence is a crime now. 🚔"

Angel went on to explain that his fitness journey is "proof of what’s possible" and that it’s the number-one reason people join his program, adding that he’s watched clients go from "zero confidence" to "posting pics in speedos." But what holds them back sometimes, he says, isn’t the workout routine or diets, "it’s the fear of what people will say."