13 Celebs Who Had to Leave Reality Shows For Medical Reasons

"Ultimately I don’t want to die for a TV show, so I’m glad they took that approach," said one star.

When celebrities sign up for competition reality shows, they have the full intention of seeing it through until the very end -- but sometimes life has other plans. With shows like Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! The conditions can be tough. Even contestants on Dancing With the Stars face their fair share of hardships on the show, and unfortunately, it’s not always possible to keep going.

When they reach their limit, many celebrities have taken a step back from these shows for medical reasons. Whether they were injured during training, ended up falling ill, or just had something going on that’s worrisome to medics, these stars all had to say goodbye before the season was over.

Find out why these celebrities had to leave their shows…

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett was recently forced to leave Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test after developing a painful cough and breathing issues. While Jussie didn’t want to leave the show, he went to visit the medic, who confirmed that the actor had inflammation in his chest, a result of developing an “allergy to something in the dust” during a previous challenge. The doctor then decided that Jussie had to medically withdraw.

"I could not breathe during the last challenge. I didn’t want to say anything. But then when I wake up, I cannot control myself and I know that it is just a matter of time. This is the only window that the doctor just so happens to be there. I thought he would probably just give me something. Then he told me I had a lung infection. So he put me on steroids for five days…That is where my journey on Special Forces ended," he later told Us Weekly.

Jamie Lynn Spears

In 2023, Jamie Lynn Spears joined the cast of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! but ended up leaving the show early. After just a few days at the camp, a rep confirmed that she had left on medical grounds -- although they did not specify her condition.

"Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities," the rep told E! News.

Jewel

Jewel was set to appear on Dancing With the Stars, but didn’t make it to the first week of competition before having to quit the show. During rehearsal, she revealed that she had been suffering from tendonitis in her knees and things got even worse when she fractured the tibia in both of her legs. She was forced to withdraw once doctors told her that she shouldn’t even be walking, let alone dancing. Thankfully she was still able to attend the show to cheer on her husband, Ty Murray, who was also taking part in the competition.

"When the doctors told me my injuries were so severe that I couldn’t walk, let alone compete, I was devastated that I couldn’t continue the show…I hope to be back on the show in the future," she said at the time.

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai was forced to withdraw from DWTS after being diagnosed with epiglottis, a condition that causes swelling and blocks airflow to the lungs. After leaving the show, she underwent surgery for the potentially life-threatening health issue.

"It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come," Jeannie said in a statement.

Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne appeared on six episodes of Special Forces, but unfortunately had to withdraw from the show when it was discovered he had an elevated heart rate. The medic told Jack, who has multiple sclerosis, that he was concerned about a flare-up or an underlying condition. Jack was sent home but later learned that it was probably just a potassium deficiency.

"The heart thing, the reason why I ended up getting medically dropped, was a shock for me. It's funny, one of my best friends is a retired special forces medic, and he called me the other day and asked what happened, and I explained that my heart rate just wasn’t going down. And he says, 'Oh, you were just potassium deficient. That’s common with selection. Literally all they would’ve had to do is just give you a bunch of bananas or a potassium supplement and it would’ve lowered your heart rate,'" Jake told EW.

He later added, "But at the end of the day, whether it was a potassium deficiency or not, they were just erring on the side of caution. My heart rate didn’t drop below 90 beats per minute for days. Ultimately I don’t want to die for a TV show, so I’m glad they took that approach, but it was still very frustrating."

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley had to drop out of DWTS before the competition even began. In the weeks leading up to the show, Christie broke her arm during practice, which required surgery on her wrist and arm. Thankfully, Christie's daughter, Sailor was able to step in to replace her on the reality show.

"I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together ... I’m so sorry! Only something like that could stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach ... I was having a blast! It was quite literally a crushing disappointment, I never ever want to let anyone down, so I looked for a silver lining and I think this one is solid gold!" Christie wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ali Fedotowsky

Ali Fedotowsky was forced to medically withdraw from Special Forces due to a finger injury. Looking back, Ali says she didn’t go to the medic for assistance but when he was visiting the barracks, she asked for ibuprofen -- and it ended up leading to her dismissal.

"My injury just ended up being a bad sprain, but I understand why the medic made the call he made even though it still all feels very unfair," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I never actually went to the medic. He came to our barracks to check on some people with hypothermia and I asked him for some tape and ibuprofen and that’s when he looked at my hand and told me to come to his office. I just wanted Advil!"

She added, "Even though the DS and the producers wanted me to have the choice to keep going, once the medic makes the call nobody can go against it. I’m disappointed. I wanted the experience so badly. Maybe I’ll have another chance one day! But regardless, I’m still so incredibly grateful for the experience. It’s changed the way I feel about pushing myself in my body to its limits and changed the way I think about strength and health."

Billy Dee Williams

Billy Dee Williams was one of the oldest contestants to ever partake in DWTS, but after a rigorous training experience and first week of competition, he had to withdraw due to his battle with chronic back pain.

"I’ve had a wonderful, brilliant, fantastic blast of a time ... Pure joy. And I want to thank every one of you folks for your support," he said on the show.

Kim Zolciak

During Kim Zolciak’s time on DWTS, she unfortunately suffered a mini-stroke while she was visiting home. Several days later, she was discharged from the hospital and continued training with her partner. Unfortunately, doctors did not clear her to fly back to Los Angeles, and she was forced to withdraw from the competition against her will. Kim explained that she had hoped to return the following week, but the show’s rigid rules did not allow her to skip a week.

"[I feel] really great…I rehearsed on Saturday, I learned that whole dance...and then my doctor told me yesterday that it's just too soon to fly, that I could go next week but I just couldn't go today, so I'm really sad," Kim said on air.

Gus Kenworthy

Gus Kenworthy was at the top of his game while appearing on Special Forces, but after an incident where he was forced to jump in a bacteria-filled pool and then roll around in desert sand, Gus began to have an allergic reaction. He first began coughing and choking, but later started to go into anaphylactic shock. He was taken to a hospital and had to medically withdraw from the competition.

"I didn’t really know what was happening. I just felt this really tight feeling in my chest, and then it was kind of getting worse. And then luckily they called me back to go into the medical office, and as soon as I got in there, it really got bad, and I really couldn’t breathe. And that’s when I was really panicking," Gus shared.

He continued, "But Jamie, the doctor was amazing and had such a great bedside manner ... and told me afterward that the calmer he is, it usually means the more serious it is and the more frightened he himself is. And he was very calm, so that was kind of scary to hear. He was just trying to keep me calm. But he said, he immediately knew that it was really, really serious."

Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton was nine weeks into DWTS when she was hospitalized for what she expected to be pneumonia. She left the hospital in order to compete and then swiftly returned after the show wrapped. Unfortunately, her condition was much worse than what she thought and she was actually suffering from blood clots in her lungs. She was then forced to take a step back from the show.

"After yesterday's final #dwts performance I went back to the hospital (after the doctors didn’t want me to leave in the first place) only to find out that I don’t have pneumonia but something way more serious and that is having several P.E.’s (blood clots in both sides of my lungs). As you all know I will be the first to always encourage anyone to push through any obstacle that comes along one’s way. But in this case, my health is my current obstacle," Tamar wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Dorothy Hamill

Dorothy Hamill had only taken part in two dances when she had to withdraw from DWTS. Unfortunately, the retired Olympic ice skater suffered a severe back injury that made it difficult to continue. Dorothy chose to eliminate herself before anyone else could be sent home.

"I’ve taken the advice of my spine surgeon, and I need to withdraw from the competition. I have an injury that could be irreparable, and nerve damage. It would be completely unfair for me to stay in this and have any of these people go home ... These are the most amazing people who want to be here. It’s not that I don’t want to be here, but I wish I could give it my all, but I can't," Dorothy said on air.

Nancy O’Dell

Nancy O’Dell had to withdraw from DWTS right before the premiere after tearing the meniscus in her knee in two places. The injury, which she says her doctor described as “significant,” required surgery, which would have taken eight weeks to recover from.