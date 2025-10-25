Jennifer Lawrence Asked Robert Pattinson About Trump's 'Rant' Over Kristen Stewart's Scandal

Getty

The actress hilariously reveals that she "obviously" asked her Die My Love co-star about Trump's 2012 online "rant," in which he urged Pattinson to leave his then-girlfriend Stewart after her affair was revealed.

It's safe to say Jennifer Lawrence loves getting the tea!

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar winner opened up about working with her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson, hilariously admitting that she asked the actor about Donald Trump's 2012 "rant" over his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart's cheating scandal.

Norton asked Lawrence, 35, if she and Pattinson, 39, were able to "bond" when they met due to them both having breakout roles in the franchises The Hunger Games and Twilight, respectively.

"Not really, I think because what else ... I mean, if you think I didn't ask him about Donald Trump tweeting about the breakup with Kristen, obviously [I did]," Lawrence said.

"I don't remember that at all!" fellow guest, Jeremy Allen White, added with a laugh.

"It was, like, three days after the photos came out with her with, you know, whatever. Young people make mistakes," Lawrence continued, while the audience laughed. "And Donald Trump was like, 'He better leave her! He can do better than her!' going on a huge rant."

For those who need a refresher, back in 2012, Stewart and Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders' affair was infamously publicly revealed when the two were spotted together in intimate photos. At the time, Stewart was Pattinson at the time, and Sanders was married.

After the scandal broke, Trump took to social media at the time to weigh in, sharing several posts on X, then known as Twitter.

"Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart," Trump wrote in one of his tweets. "She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again -- just watch. He can do much better!"

A few days later, he went on, "Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert."



Following the scandal, Stewart and Sanders apologized. Stewart and Pattinson ultimately split in 2013. Cut to over 12 years later, Pattinson is engaged to Suki Waterhouse. The couple shares a daughter born in March 2024. Stewart married Dylan Meyer in April 2025.

Meanwhile, also during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Lawrence shared s funny story about her co-star, revealing that she fed Pattinson food from her trash can. The mom of two recalled an evening the Twilight star visited her at home one evening while she was having a movie night with friends.

After wrapping a project near Lawrence's house, Pattinson called to visit her.

"I had my girlfriends over," she began.

"We were in our pajamas, we were watching Little Women. It was December," Lawrence said. "And he was like, 'I just wrapped something like a block away from you.' And I was like, 'Oh my God!' because Rob is one of the girls. He wants to gossip. He is one of the gals. So I was like, 'Come over.'"

Lawrence explained that despite Pattinson being a "great father," he brings out a maternal side of her.

"He's also like my daughter. He's a great father, he's a professional, he shows up on time, but I wouldn't trust that he, like, put a coat on ... He brings out a very maternal [side in me]," she said.



"He comes in and I give him a hug, and he's like, 'You have any food? I'm so hungry,'" she continued. "... He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it's in the trash. And so while he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can."

Lawrence reenacted how she and her friends were cautiously watching Pattinson eat the food Lawrence had just pulled out of the trash can. Much to their surprise, Pattinson rather enjoyed the meal.

"I'm still hungry," he said before asking, "Is there more?"

"And I'm, like, 'Well, there is, but it's in the garbage,'" Lawrence recalled, before saying Pattinson replied, 'Oh, I don't mind!'"