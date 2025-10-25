Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North West's Fake Tattoos & Piercing After Backlash

Getty/TikTok

Kim weighs in after North, 12, received criticism for rocking a look that featured waist-length blue braids, temporary face tattoos, a nose ring, colored contacts, and grillz.

Kim Kardashian is speaking out after her 12-year-old daughter, North West, raised eyebrows over a recent look.

In a series of photos and videos shared on their joint TikTok account, North wore a bold look while hanging out with friends. The eldest daughter of Kim, 45, and her ex-husband Kanye West rocked waist-length blue braids, temporary face tattoos, a nose ring, colored contacts, and grillz, with North matching her peers who wore similar ensembles in different colors

North's transformation was met with criticism online, particularly due to her age. Following the backlash, Kim appeared to hit back in a comment via her and her daughter's joint TikTok account, @kimannorth.

Daily Mail Australia shared a TikTok post that featured photos of North's look alongside the headline, "North West, 12, worries fans with new look," to which the Kim and North TikTok took to the comments section, writing, "This is such a non-issue😭."

Others joined Kim in the comments section and came to North's defense as well.

"Guys this IS 12. I tried the same looks at 12 I just didn’t have social media and my parents weren’t famous so I just myob like be so for real leave her be," a user wrote.

"leave this child alone. she basically playing dress up with her friends," a second person added, while another said, "If I had money at 12 I’d be dressing up too, jealously isn’t cute y’all 😭."

This is not the first time North has received backlash online over her looks or fashion choices.

In August, North and Kim were spotted in Rome, Italy, with North donning a corset, a miniskirt, and a dermal piercing on her finger. The look caused controversy, with fans criticizing Kim for allowing the piercing.

"She's 12. Wtf is Kim doing?!" one user wrote.

"Who the f--- lets their 12 year old have piercings? And who the f--- pierces a 12 year old? My kid didn't even have her ears pierced at 12," said another.

Kim -- who also shares Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with Kanye -- opened up about her daughter's evolving style the following month during an interview with Complex Style.

"She teaches me a lot," Kim said.

"She has a really unique style," she continued. "She puts me on to so many brands, like she just loves what she loves. It's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."