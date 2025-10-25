Missing 9-Year-Old Melodee Buzzard Possibly Spotted Wearing Wig In Security Photos

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/FBI Los Angeles

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the newly-released surveillance images of Melodee were taken on October 7, her last known sighting, and "believe the wig may have been used to alter her appearance," as the child's mother "remains uncooperative" amid the search.

Melodee Buzzard -- a 9-year-old girl from California who has been missing for over two weeks -- has reportedly been spotted in new security photos from what is believed to be her last official sighting, as authorities narrow down the timeline behind her bizarre disappearance.

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released surveillance images of Melodee -- who is being considered an "at-risk missing person" -- from the last time she was seen, along with an updated timeline and details.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation started on October 14 after a "school administrator reported Melodee’s extended absence." Melodee had been reportedly homeschool in recent years, and Melodee's mom, Ashlee, enrolled her daughter in the Lompoc Unified School District's "independent study program," per ABC News, citing a statement from the district.

"In our independent study program, if a student fails to pick up assignments, the student is referred back to their school of residence, which then contacts the family to complete enrollment," the district said in a statement. "If attendance does not begin, the school follows mandatory truancy procedures -- including phone calls, letters, emails, and home visits. When a student or family cannot be reached after these efforts, the school requests a welfare check from law enforcement."

According to authorities, after the school administration reported Melodee's absense, deputies went to the child's home in Lompoc, and "contacted" Melodee's mother, Ashlee, 35. "Melodee was not at the home, and no verifiable explanation for her whereabouts was provided," the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives said the "critical timeline" has been narrowed now to between October 7 and October 10, with Melodee's last verified sighting being on October 7 when the child was captured on surveillance images taken at a car rental business.

In the security photos, which can be seen at the top of this post, Melodee can be seen with her hair covered with a hood, with authorities saying they believe she is wearing a wig to cover her real hair, which is curly.

"Melodee is wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and what appears to be a wig that is darker and straighter than her natural hair," the sheriff's office said. "Investigators believe the wig may have been used to alter her appearance. Detectives also note that Ashlee is known to wear wigs.

FBI

In addition to being the time Melodee was last seen, the photos are believed to be the first new shots of the child in two years. The previous most recent photo of Melodee -- which is featured on the FBI's missing person poster -- was reportedly taken two years ago, and can be seen, above.

Although Melodee's last confirmed sighting was on October 7, officials said her mother, Ashlee, was seen returning to her home in Lompoc on October 10, driving a white Chevrolet Malibu, the car she had rented at the rental car business on October 7. The sheriff's office said Melodee and her mother went on a "three-day road trip went from Lompoc to the Nebraska area, with the return trip including the state of Kansas."

However, per officials, Melodee was not seen in the vehicle with her mother when she returned to Lompoc. According to the FBI, the car is "no longer in Ashlee's possession."

"Detectives are now focused on determining where Melodee was during those three days and where she may be now," the sheriff's office said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office previously said Ashlee "remains uncooperative and has not provided any information about Melodee’s current location or welfare."

Melodee is described as "a 9-year-old female, approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes" and is "considered at-risk due to her age and the length of her absence," according to officials.

"Our detectives are following every lead in this case. We continue to seek information from the public that could help us find Melodee," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. "We remain determined to bring her home safely."

The sheriff's office and the FBI are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding Melodee's whereabouts or condition. Those who have any information are being urged to call the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150, or reach out via the anonymous tip line by phone (805) 681-4171 or online at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/. In addition, people can contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324) or can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.