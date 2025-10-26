Teacher Sent Photo of Breasts, Sexual Texts, Gifts and a Ring to Former Student, 13: Police

Getty

Authorities believe the middle school science teacher was involved in the inappropriate communications via text messaging and Snapchat from June 2024 until October 2025.

A 45-year-old teacher from Hackettstown, New Jersey, has been arrested after allegations of "alleged inappropriate behavior by a teacher" with a former student, 13, were made earlier this month.

Lorri A. Willis was charged on October 20, 2025 with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree luring, according to a press release from the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

She has been suspended by the Black River Middle School in Chester Township, New Jersey, where she was employed as a science teacher, per the release.

Investigators determined that Willis allegedly sent "sexual and suggestive text messages" to the child through text and via Snapchat from June 2024 to October 2025, with those alleged communications beginning after the student left her class, according to Shore News Network.

The alleged victim spoke with police in Chester and reportedly told them that at one point she sent a picture of her breasts while wearing a bar, per a probable cause affidavit cited by People. The student also alleged that they had received gifts from Willis, including a ring.

"The District was recently notified by law enforcement that a Black River Middle School staff member has been arrested," said Superintendent William Kochis in a letter to families. "We take allegations of inappropriate conduct by a staff member very seriously. At this time, there is no indication that there is any current risk or threat to the District."

"Our top priority continues to focus on maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff," his letter added, per New Jersey 101.5. "The District took immediate and appropriate action in accordance with established policies and procedures, and the staff member has been released from all duties

Under the Criminal Justice Reform Act, per WRNJ Radio, Willis is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility awaiting her next court appearance.

"Ms. Willis maintains her innocence and will plead not guilty to the charges at her first court appearance," her attorney Ronald Ricci said, per NJ.com.

If you believe you or someone else is the victim of child sexual exploitation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children offers 24/7 support for those in need at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678), or at report.cybertip.org . You can also contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov .