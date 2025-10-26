Smallville's Allison Mack to Speak About Her Experience in NXIVM Cult for First Time in New Podcast Series

Getty

The former actress held a key position in the cult founded by Keith Raniere, who is serving a 120-year sentence, that saw her allegedly involved in recruiting women, branding some of them, and collecting blackmail "collateral" to ensure complicity.

Allison Mack went from America's sweetheart as Chloe Sullivan on Smallville from 2001 to 2011 to a shocking high-level position in the brutal NXIVM cult that framed itself as a self-help group but was actually revealed as a sex-trafficking organization. Now, she's set to tell her story in her own voice for the first time in a new podcast series.

Mack first became involved with NXIVM in 2006 after attending a two-day introduction to a women's group called "Jness," before eventually rising to second-in-command of DOS in 2015, the so-called "female empowerment" sub-sect that was primarily a method for trafficking women for founder and leader Keith Raniere.

DOS was designed as a pyramid of female slaves reporting to Raniere at the top. The women were told the brand represented the four elements, but it was actually Raniere's initials. Meanwhile DOS stood for Dominus Obsequious Sororium, which one member reportedly said meant "master over slave women," per The Daily Beast at the time.

For her part, Mack pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy for allegedly helping to recruit women into the cult, including some who were branded with founder Keith Raniere's initials, and gathering blackmail "collateral" to help keep them complicit. She was sentenced to three years and served 21 months until her release in July 2023.

While the story of how Mack was lured into the group and her eventual transformation into one of its key figures has been covered in the media and on HBO's docuseries The Vow across two seasons from 2020 to 2022, Mack is ready to take full ownership of her story in a new podcast series with the Canadian Broadcast Company.

Launching November 4, Uncover: Allison After NXIVM is promising to explore Mack's life before and after her time wrapped up in the cult, doing so with the help of interviews with people who knew her both before, during, and after her involvement.

It will mark the first time the actress have ever spoken herself about her experiences, with a press release from the CBC promising she will dive "deep into the gray zones of influence, accountability and redemption."

Could that include high profile women she purportedly attempted to recruit into NXIVM, including Smallville co-star Laura Vandervoort, as well as 7th Heaven's Beverly Mitchell, Emma Watson, and others. She did successfully recruit Dynasty Star India Oxenberg's daughter Catherine Oxenberg, who would go on to produce the Lifetime television film Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter.