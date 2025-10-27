Woman Flees Minor Accident Only to Murder Man Confronting Her, Dragging Him with Her Car: Police

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The man reportedly climbed on the woman's hood to keep her from leaving, at which point police say she accelerated to 45 mph, flinging him onto the road, before running him over, and dragging him 300-600 feet.

An Ohio woman allegedly attempting to escape a minor accident in a grocery store parking lot is now facing murder charges after police say she ran over the other party when confronted.

It all started at a Kroger in Westerville, Ohio, when Danielle Henry, 34, was allegedly involved in a minor accident with Ibrahim Diakite in the parking lot on Wednesday, October 22. According to police, Henry immediately fled the scene of the accident, with Diakite following in his car.

Court records reviewed by Law&Crime detail the fatal confrontation between the two, which came when Henry was stopped at a red light, with Diakite behind her.

With both vehicles not moving, Diakite allegedly jumped out of his car and went to stand in front of Henry's, attempting to stop her from leaving again.

Ultimately, the report states that Diakite climbed onto the hood of Henry's vehicle, at which point she allegedly accelerated quickly to 45 miles per hour, which flung Diakite off of the car and into the road.

Henry then allegedly accelerated into Diakite, striking him and dragging him 300 to 600 feet.

Diakite was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Henry was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run on private property, failure to stop, and seven more misdemeanors.