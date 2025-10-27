Teacher and Boyfriend Accused of Sex Trafficking Student, 16, Seeking Others: Police

Phelps County Sheriff's Office/Getty Stock Photo

One student's keen senses to potential danger may have saved her from enduring much worse at the hands of her teacher and her teacher's boyfriend, according to the Holdrege Police Department in Nebraska.

Elizabeth "Jamie" Love, 36, and Jarid "Jack" Krause, 43, were both arrested on Friday and charged with one count each of sex trafficking a minor for their interactions with the 16-year-old girl, while Love is facing an additional count of sexual grooming by a school employee.

The investigation began on October 14, after the student "reported inappropriate interactions with the couple over the past few weeks," according to a press release from the police department.

The Holdrege Police Department credited a joint investigation with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Minden Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Justice for assisting toward these arrests.

Love has been employed as a transition coordinator and teacher of the deaf at Education Service Unite 11 (ESU-11) for several years, which helps to oversee public schools in southern Nebraska, according to regional ABC affiliate NTV.

In her role, she traveled to "as many as 15 schools or public-school districts throughout South Central Nebraska," according to the police statement. ESU-11 told NBC affiliate KSNB that Love is currently on administrative leave.

Investigators have said, though, that they are unaware of any other inappropriate interactions with other current or former students, though they encourage anyone with any information to reach out to Holdrege PD at (308) 995-4407.

Communications Between Teacher and Student

The teen student told a sergeant in a forensic interview that she overheard a phone conversation where Krause allegedly told Love that he wanted to have sex with her. That was in August, per NTV, with the student saying that Love later told her she "would be willing to share" Krause, which made the teen "uncomfortable."

On that occasion, the teen said she had been supposed to attend the State Fair with Love, but after that comment she had called her aunt to pick her up, according to the arrest affidavit.

On October 11, the 16-year-old said that Love picked her up and took her to her home, where Krause was. She said that while there, Krause led her to an upstairs bedroom and made a request that she took to mean he wanted to have sex with her. The girl said she declined and asked if she could leave.

She was allowed to do so, she said, with People noting that security footage showed the student walking home, with Love following slowly behind her in her car. Eventually, the student got into the car and Love drove her the rest of the way, per the affidavit.

It wasn't particularly unusual, the teen told police, for her to be picked up by Love or spend time with her at her home. She explained, per the affidavit, that she and Love had "developed a close relationship which has evolved into talking about things going on in [her] life beyond the normal scope of a speech therapist/educator."

The student and instructor had known one another and been working together since the student was in the seventh grade. At one point, the teen told investigators, she had even explored moving in with Love during the week so she could attend school in a different district.

She said that it was not unusual for her to communicate with the teacher through Facebook Messenger, text, and non-school emails, as well, per the affidavit. After the alleged bedroom incident, investigators reported finding texts that saw the teacher asking the student to "come back and talk to me."

The student told police that the teacher did apologize to her. But she also alleges that Love told her not to tell anyone about the incident and paid her $100 in $20 increments. When later asked about this purported transaction, Love told police that was not "hush money" but rather a gift to help the teen buy a phone.

Communications Between Teacher and Boyfriend

Digging deeper into the text communications between Love and Krause, investigators uncovered even more disturbing comments alluding to their possible intent with not only this teen, but other potential victims.

As early as April, investigators reported finding evidence of the couple talking about the student before working up to allegedly propositioning her for sex in August to see "if she's not feeling it." The pair discussed a "code phrase," per the affidavit, that would let Love know "if she's interested or not."

Ahead of that alleged August encounter with the student at Love's house, Love and Krause texted that they hoped it "works out," with Love adding that "if she doesn't want to, then I'll keep looking."

Krause mentioned the couple looking for "our girl," per the affidavit, writing to Love, "We'll find the girl that appreciates us for what we are and provide. Someone who sees the value of our family and one that loves us both more than anything."

After this, the report states that Love asked if they should maybe "start the paperwork for foster care," with him asking in return, "Do you think it's time for that? It's a huge risk. We might not find the right girl for us."

Love replied, per the document, "I know. But I also don't have to take them all. Even though I want to. Haha."

Both Love and Krause are currently being held in the Phelps County Jail. each on a $250,000 cash bond with no allowance or surety, per the Holdrege PD press release. If found guilty, they face up to life in prison and life placement on the sex offender registry. Their initial court appearance is scheduled for today.