Joe Keery Goes Viral After Dressing as 'Stranger Things' Character at Friend's Wedding

Joe Keery -- the actor best known as the beloved, bat-wielding, babysitter extraordinaire Steve Harrington on Stranger Things -- just went viral after photos and videos surfaced of him a attending a friend's wedding in a look that was a total, pitch-perfect throwback to his 1980s Netflix alter ego.

Forget the traditional black tux! As the star officiated the wedding of his close friend and Post Animal bandmate Matt Williams and Veronica Capaldi -- in an intimate outdoor ceremony that took place in Simi Valley, California on Saturday, October 25 -- he opted for a vintage-inspired vest and collared shirt combo that immediately had the Twitterverse screaming "Scoops Ahoy!"

The retro aesthetic was an unmistakable nod to one of Steve’s signature styles: his blue Scoops Ahoy sailor uniform, which he wore in Season 3 of Stranger Things after getting a job at an ice cream parlor. The outfit was so spot on, it practically had fans convinced that the 33-year-old actor had just jumped off the screen from his fictional place of employment in the Starcourt Mall to the actual Halloween-themed wedding.

The moment was, predictably, an instant social media sensation, and fans flooded to the comment sections to sound off. One fan summed everything up perfectly, tweeting: “joe keery officiating a wedding in scoops ahoy attire… ok!” while another fan wrote: “joe keery officiating wedding in steve harrington’s sccops ahoy costume…you couldn’t make this up.”

“the st cast getting cancelled left and right these days meanwhile joe keery is on sidequest 150 marrying his best friends while dressed up as his own character,” another account wrote.

In a video seen on X , Keery can be seen donning the aforementioned get-up as he reads from a paper in his hand, making things official for the couple.

“And by the power invested in me by the state of California -- yesterday -- I now pronounce you husband and wife,” Keery said during the ceremony as the audience laughed and cheered.

The viral moment comes as Keery and the rest of his Stranger Things castmates gear up for the beloved Netflix series’ fifth and final season, which will be split into three different phases: the first four episodes will drop on November 26, with the next three landing on Christmas Day. After that, the epic grand finale -- which will also get a limited theatrical release in select cities -- drops on New Year’s Eve.