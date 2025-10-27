Kelly Osbourne Says First Birthday Since Dad Ozzy's Death 'Will Suck Without You'

Getty

Osbourne shares photos of the birthday cards her late father wrote her over the years, adding, "knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart."

Kelly Osbourne turns 41 years old today, but this birthday is a more somber occasion for the singer, as it's the first she celebrates since her father Ozzy Osbourne's death.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Kelly opened up about how this year's birthday will be a bit different for her, coming just three months after her dad died in late July at the age of 76.

"Tomorrow is going to be a first for me. The first birthday without my dad," she began her post, which included some adorable throwback photos of the father-daughter duo before his passing.

"Every year the thing I look forwarded to the most was spending the day with him and the cards he would write me," Kelly continued. "Knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart. Here are just a few of them. They were always short, simple but said everything I needed to hear."

The post included images of some of Ozzy's cards as well.

"Dearest Kelly, I just want to say that I love and miss you every second of the day," read one. "To Kelly, I love you with all my heard," read another. In another for his "darling" daughter, he added, "Have a great day, I love you."

He signed all of the cards, "Daddy," along with a string of Xs.

Kelly concluded her post, "I love you Daddy tomorrow will suck without you. 💔"

In the comments, she received an outpouring of love and support from friends, family and fans.

Jack Osbourne's wife Aree commented, "love you love you love you," while Loni Love added, "He's always with you Kel!!! Happy birthday sweetie!!!"

Melissa Joan Hart also wrote, "Sending you love! ❤️"

Ozzy passed away at 76 on July 22. Ozzy's family announced his death in a statement reading, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

According to the New York Times, his death certificate stated that he died from a heart attack, and noted that he suffered from coronary artery disease as well as Parkinson's.