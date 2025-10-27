See Paris Hilton's Epic Britney Spears Costume for Halloween

YouTube/Getty

Paris Hilton just proved she knows exactly how to make millennial hearts explode with nostalgia: She flawlessly channeled the one and only Princess of Pop, Britney Spears for Halloween.

And we're not talking just any Britney look, either. Hilton dove deep into the old-school archives and paid homage to one of her longtime friend’s most iconic looks: the Oops!... I Did It Again music video.

Donning a skin-tight, shiny red latex catsuit, and black leather boots, Hilton absolutely nailed the look, complete with the sleek, side-parted hairstyle, adding her own touch with some futuristic shades in a few of the shots. She even managed to capture that signature pop star intensity in her pose. The only thing missing was a microphone, preventing her from belting out the 2000 smash hit.

Paris posted the jaw-dropping transformation to her Instagram, captioning the series of photos:

“Oops, I did it again 🔥 Starting off #Halloweek by honoring my Queen @BritneySpears 👑 #ThatsHot ✨#IconsOnly 💫”

The 44-year-old entrepreneur turned space girl even went the extra mile with her very own moon man, seemingly doing a gravity-defying video and photoshoot that featured an astronaut, much like the one seen in the original video.

This Halloween fashion choice is so fitting, considering Paris and Britney's decades-long friendship, which famously included being part of the legendary "Holy Trinity" of early 2000s clubbing alongside Lindsay Lohan. Remember those nights? Clearly, Hilton does, and she's paying tribute to her "sliving" sister in the fiercest way possible.