Sister Wives' Kody Brown Lectures Daughter Aurora's Boyfriend on Importance of Chastity

Getty

"This is the reason that I believe in chastity… Don't take something away from them that doesn't belong to you," the former polygamist -- who once had four wives at the same time -- said.

Kody Brown believes in practicing chastity.

The father of 18 children had the pleasure of meeting his 23-year-old daughter Aurora's new boyfriend, Brodie Utley, in the October 26 episode of Sister Wives ... and ensure Brodie knew where Kody stood as a father.

"I'm just constantly reminding Aurora and Brodie to take care because I don't want my kids fooling around," he began. "I say to these young men, almost always your job is to protect my daughter, even from yourself," Kody said in his confessional, per UsWeekly.

"When you're just dating, you're kissing another man's wife until she's your wife," he added. "And if she doesn't become your wife, you're kissing another man's wife."

The Sister Wives patriarch first married Meri Brown in 1990 legally. He then went on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Then Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

Prior to joining the family, Robyn had daughters Aurora and Breanna and son Dayton with her ex. She also shares son Solomon, 13, and daughter Ariella, 9, with Kody, who adopted her eldest three when they married.

Kody laid down the ground rules when it came to Brodie and Aurora during the episode of the TLC series and emphasized how his job was to "protect."

"When you're protecting a girl like I want to protect Robyn," Kody explained to Brodie, "when I'm protecting her from myself, I'm trying to protect her from being hurt by me."

"If you love my daughter, then you'll love her as much as I loved her mother, and I kept my hands off of her till we were married," Kody said, comparing their relationship to his and Robyn's.

Kody then handed Brodie a pocket knife for him to keep.

"After awhile, it's clear that my dad's talking about chastity," Aurora summed up. "And I can tell Brodie's very much thinking about tactics: 'I know how to use knives. I'm trained in mixed martial arts. She's good, sir.'"

Even Kody noted the irony of his lecture, as he was married to three other women when he began a relationship with Robyn.

"I had an outlet," he admitted. "I'm still loving with my wives. But we didn't have real physical connection until we were married."

Kody then wondered if Brodie's life as a "cowboy" was something his daughter couldn't resist.

"He wears cowboy boots," he said.

"He rides horses. He listens to country western music. He even plays guitar. The cowboy cliché is like the cliché of the drummer in a rock and roll band. It's like, can I trust my daughter with a cowboy? Well, I think I can trust my daughter with this cowboy," he concluded.