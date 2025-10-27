Sydney Sweeney Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Rumors, Says She Plans to Age 'Gracefully'

Getty

During an Oct. 27 interview with Variety, Sydney Sweeney shot down speculation about going under the knife, stating that not only is she "terrified of needles," but she plans to age "gracefully."

Sydney Sweeney is staying away from the surgeon's office.

When the subject of plastic surgery and speculation about her going under the knife came up during an all-new interview with Variety, she absolutely shot down any gossip swirling around her looks, revealing the simple, hilarious reason she's steering clear of the scalpel: she's a total scaredy-cat!

Addressing any whispers about enhancements, the 28-year-old actress was crystal clear about her natural beauty journey.

"I’ve never gotten anything done," Sweeney told the outlet, before delivering the ultimate excuse. "I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully."

The actress, who has had to deal with intense scrutiny over her curves and changing facial features since skyrocketing to fame, even laughed off the infamous "comparison pictures" that constantly circulate on social media. She points out that photos comparing her current self to her childhood are, well, a little unfair.

"It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like 'comparison pictures'," she said. "I’m like, 'I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older'."

Of course, one can’t talk about Sweeney’s looks without bringing up her good genes, or should we say “good jeans.” Earlier this year, the Immaculate star was the subject of an American Eagle campaign that not only brought in tremendous buzz , it also came with some tremendous controversy.

While Sweeney did not address the uproar the campaign caused head on, she did hint at it.

"I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t," she told the outlet, apparently alluding to the American Eagle debacle. "So when people think, 'Ah, she’s a sex symbol,' or 'She’s leaning into that,' I’m like, 'No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.'"

She continued, "I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room."

During the interview, Variety also raised the question of Sweeney playing a Bond girl in the next James Bond outing, something Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly very much wants to happen (the next film in the franchise is currently in the works at Amazon MGM Studios). When asked about the casting rumors, the actress -- who was recently spotted at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala looking like Bond girl material -- seemed to be lost for words.

“I can't. [Seven-second pause.] I don't know. [10-second pause.] To be honest, I don't know all the Bond rumors, but I've always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I'm excited and curious to see what they do with it,” she told the outlet.

But would she be interested if offered the opportunity?