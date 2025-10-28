Cynthia Erivo Reflects on Decades-Long Estrangement From Father

Cass Bird for Harper's Bazaar

"I don't know what my life would be like if he was still around," said the Wicked star, whose father disowned Erivo and her sister when she was 16.

Cynthia Erivo is getting candid about being disowned by her father as a teenager.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar for its November 2025 cover story, the actress reflected on her over two decades of estrangement from her father, and shared whether she'd ever consider a reconciliation if given the opportunity.

According to the magazine, Erivo, 38, and her younger sister were raised by their mother, Edith, in London, where her parents fled to escape the Nigerian civil war, which took place in the late 60s. Harper's Bazaar noted that when Erivo was 16, her father disowned both Erivo and her sister.

While looking back, Erivo said that moment was ultimately a pivotal event in her life.

"I don't know what my life would be like if he was still around, and I can’t say whether it would be better or worse," the Wicked star told the magazine. "Better not to find out."

"I've never daydreamed about that, because it’s not going to happen," she added. "And the life that I have, I am so happy in it."

Cass Bird for Harper's Bazaar

The Grammy winner previously opened up about her estrangement from her father during an interview with The Glossary in 2021.

Per the magazine, Erivo's father told her and her sister he was disowning them while they were in the middle of a tube station in London. She said the last time she saw her father was 10 years ago at her cousin's wedding, The Glossary noted at the time.

In the interview, Erivo was promoting her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, with the Harriet star singing about navigating being abandoned by her father on the track, "You're Not Here."

"This is me admitting that there are things that he's missed and I'm sad that he's missed them," she said of the ballad. "And there are things that he’s going to miss and I’m sad that he’s going to miss them. There is a part of me that wishes I could have my dad in my life. But there’s also a part of me that's actually very comfortable because I've written this, knowing that he's not going to be a part of my life at all."

When asked about her decision to be open about such a painful and personal story, Erivo said, "Being vulnerable is how I function. I don’t know if I could have written anything that wasn’t honest. I want people to know that it is OK to talk about those things. I want them to find solace and comfort in my music. The goal has only ever been to be truthful."

The Emmy winner also briefly mentioned her relationship with her father, or lack thereof, in an Instagram post dedicated to the prominent male figures in her life on Father's Day.

"In truth, the last time I had an interaction with my father was when I was 16.... it wasn't good....but here is the most wonderful thing about that moment, it has made space for some of the most incredible men who have created an army of strength and vulnerability and love and care around me," she captioned a carousel of photos of the special men in her life. "They have filled that room over and over."

"So I wish Happy Father’s Day to those men who who make the choice to show up in the spaces between," she added. "Happy Father’s Day to those who are absent, who left the space for healthier relationships. Happy Father’s Day to those who are with their children today, and those who tried their best but couldn’t make it to today. ALL fathers are important, so today I salute you all. Love Cynthia."